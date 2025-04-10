Mariners’ Ryan Bliss to undergo surgery for biceps tear

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Mariners rookie second baseman Ryan Bliss will be out for 4-5 months with a torn left biceps muscle, the club announced Thursday, further depleting the Mariners’ already thin infield.

The Mariners announced that Bliss will undergo surgery to repair the tear Friday at the University of Washington Medical Center, after imaging revealed the severity of the injury. The surgery will be performed by Mariners Orthopedic Physician Dr. Albert Gee.

Bliss is expected to make a full recovery, the team announced.

On Wednesday, the team placed Bliss on the injured list, another blow to a Mariners team that has been hit with several key injuries early in the season.

Bliss, 25, had won the second-base job with a strong spring training, earning a spot on the opening day roster for the first time.

In 11 games, he was 7 for 35 (.200) with one double, one home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and a .596 OPS, and he appeared to be growing more comfortable in the role with each passing game.

Bliss suffered the injury on a swing in Tuesday night’s loss to Houston. He remained in the game and later hit a double off the wall in left-center field and made a brilliant diving stop up the middle late in the game.

“It’s a really tough break, especially for Ryan. I think it shows a lot of heart that he played most of the game with it yesterday,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday. “I think it shows you a lot about what’s inside of him and the character that he has. It’s a tough break, but Ryan has such a great attitude and is ready to get after it and get back and get healthy.”

The Mariners lost leadoff hitter and right fielder Victor Robles to a shoulder injury earlier this week. He will be out until at least July.

Third baseman Jorge Polanco has been limited over the past week with what the team has called a tender side, and starting pitcher George Kirby is not expected back until early May with shoulder inflammation.