Storm expected to take Dominique Malonga with No. 2 pick in WNBA draft

SEATTLE – It’s nearly unanimous.

Most mock drafts project the Storm selecting 19-year-old French forward Dominique Malonga with the second overall pick in Monday’s WNBA draft.

For months, the Storm were expected to nab Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, who stunned many when she opted to remain in college for a fifth season and transferred to TCU.

The surprising decision seemingly forced the Storm to recalibrate their draft board and take a hard look at Malonga, a 6-foot-6 post player from Yaoundé, Cameroon, who rose to international acclaim after joining the French club ASVEL Féminin in June 2021.

The teenage sensation was nicknamed the “Female Wemby” by former NBA star and ASVEL Féminin president Tony Parker in reference to French countryman Victor Wembanyama, the 7-3 center who won the NBA’s rookie of the year award in 2024.

While Connecticut Huskies star Paige Bueckers is the presumptive No. 1 pick, Malonga is arguably the most intriguing prospect in the WNBA draft because of her size, athleticism and wide-ranging skill set.

“Show me another player who can dunk, hit the three and defend the rim,” a WNBA front-office executive said, while noting Malonga’s two in-game dunks that went viral last year. “Her age makes her particularly attractive, plus she basically has (four) years of professional experience. … That’s a unique combination for any draft prospect.”

Still, not everyone is sold on the Storm selecting Malonga.

They have been linked to Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, while USC forward Kiki Iriafen has drawn consideration.

Here’s a look at the latest WNBA mock drafts.

Doug Feinberg, Associated Press

Storm pick: Dominique Malonga

Comments: The 6-foot-6 center played for the French Olympic team last year and has a bright future in the WNBA. She averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds so far this season while playing for Lyon. While Seattle has a solid frontcourt with Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike, it’s hard to pass up on this talented 19-year-old.

Sabreena Merchant, The Athletic

Storm pick: Malonga

Comments: The Storm don’t have any frontcourt needs. Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor return, and new signees Alysha Clark and Katie Lou Samuelson can play power forward. Seattle also acquired 6-foot-7 center Li Yueru in the Jewell Loyd trade. However, fit is the least concern when considering a player with Malonga’s tools. She is a great athlete with strong defensive instincts, especially as a rim protector. She has already stretched her shooting range beyond the paint.

The Storm have historically been accommodating of the French national team schedule with Gabby Williams, and her presence should make Malonga more comfortable. Seattle can afford to have a long runway with Malonga, as it did with Magbegor, and reap the rewards in years to come.

Jack Maloney, CBSSports.com

Storm pick: Malonga

Comment: The Storm’s draft plans were all torn up when Olivia Miles decided to return to school. All is not lost, however, as they can still grab Malonga, who has the most upside outside of Bueckers in this class. Only 19 years old, Malonga led Lyon to the semifinals of EuroCup Women while averaging an efficient double-double. Standing 6-foot-6 and boasting a unique combination of athleticism and on-ball skills for a player of her size, she is a rare talent.

Rachel Galligan, Bleacher Report

Storm pick: Malonga

Comment: When you take a close look at the Seattle Storm roster, the most glaring need is depth on the interior. While you could make an argument for nearly every franchise needing every position the way 2026 free agency will shake out, the Storm have a major opportunity to draft a true unicorn and potential future franchise player in the French forward.

At 6-6, Malonga has elite length, incredible athleticism to go along with her guard-like skills and an ability to play inside or out. She can face up and attack the rim off the dribble and has shown time and time again she can elevate and throw down a one-handed dunk.

Matt Cohen, Winsidr

Storm pick: Malonga

Comment: Over the past month, Malonga has shot up draft boards. While I always expected her to be a first-round selection, many teams have discussed her WNBA-ready game. For a player her size, her ball-handling is unheard of. She has an advanced rim package coupled with soft hands around the bucket. There will always be some question marks around overseas players, but she is as finished a product as one could hope for out of the 19-year-old.

Cydney Henderson, USA Today

Storm pick: Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Comment: Notre Dame star Olivia Miles was expected to go second overall before her withdrawal from the draft, but the Storm will still add a Fighting Irish player to their roster. The Storm parted ways with Jewell Loyd in a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks, but Seattle acquired the second overall pick from the Sparks to snag an efficient scorer and lockdown defender in Sonia Citron. The Fighting Irish didn’t have the best showing in the NCAA tournament, but it won’t affect Citron’s draft stock too much. She averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 32 games this season.