Four deputies will not face charges in fatal north Spokane shooting

Four Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who opened fire on a 55-year-old man who swung an ax at them will not face criminal charges for the deadly shooting last year in north Spokane.

Deputies Hunter Ballou, Matthew Costello, Travis Moser and Parker Perry were “justified” in their use of lethal force against Richard Rogissart on the night of Jan. 30, 2024, at 6620 N. Calispel St., according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies responded hours before the shooting to a nearby Calispel Street address for a person who reported being threatened and attacked by Rogissart as part of an ongoing feud between the two of them, prosecutors said in the release. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest Rogissart for attempted felony assault with a metal baton and felony harassment with threats to kill.

Rogissart willing to speak with deputies through a window at his home, but unwilling to step outside or to allow deputies inside , according to the release.

Rogissart warned deputies that “things would go badly” if they tried to enter the home, the release said.

Law enforcement made multiple attempts to convince Rogissart to surrender, including several public address announcements and a negotiator who spoke with Rogissart by phone for over 45 minutes, during which Rogissart hung up on the deputy twice, officials said.

Deputies assembled to approach the door as they continued to warn Rogissart, the release said. They forced the door open and found Rogissart with an ax above his head. He then swung the ax, narrowly missing Ballou’s head, and the four deputies fired at Rogissart, prosecutors said.

Rogissart died at the scene.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Spokane Police Department with assistance from the Washington State Patrol, investigated the shooting.