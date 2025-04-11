Idaho GOP leaders announce new DOGE Task Force

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

Republican Idaho legislative leaders announced Thursday they formed the Idaho Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE Task Force.

The Idaho DOGE Task Force is inspired by House Bill 364, an unsuccessful bill from the just-finished 2025 Idaho legislative session and the federal task force in President Donald Trump’s administration that is headed up by billionaire Elon Musk.

House Bill 364 sought to create the Department of Government Efficiency Legislative Task Force in Idaho, but it never made it to the floor of the Idaho Senate for a vote and died when the 2025 legislative session adjourned April 4.

Even though legislators couldn’t reach an agreement on the task force during the session, Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, issued a press release Thursday saying that Idaho House and Senate Republican leaders jointly announced the formation of the Idaho DOGE Task Force as part of a unified front.

Crane serves as the House majority caucus chairman as part of the Republican leadership team.

“We have talked a lot about eliminating redundancy, cutting back on red tape, and the responsibility we have to prevent waste,” Crane said in a written statement Thursday. “Since 1974, there has been no reconstruction on Idaho’s government at all, that was under Gov. Cecil Andrus. That was the last time we looked at reorganizing the government and making it more efficient.”

According to Thursday’s announcement, the Idaho DOGE Task Force will have three areas of focus.

• Government agency consolidation: Idaho Republican leaders said they will evaluate and implement strategies to merge redundant agencies and optimize services.

• Government employee travel: Republicans said they will review and reduce unnecessary state-funded travel in order to cut costs.

• Eliminating unnecessary state government employee positions: Idaho Republicans said they are assessing and restructuring government roles to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently.

“Idaho’s Legislative DOGE Committee is a significant move towards streamlining government operations and enhancing State efficiency,” House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, said in a written statement provided by Crane.

Crane told the Sun the new DOGE Task Force will have public meetings, like a legislative interim committee or joint committee.

A date and location for the first meeting had yet to be announced Thursday. Crane said the next step is to populate the committee with members.