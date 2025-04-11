This day in history: Man accused of killing judge indicted in patrol car bombing; Spokane council considers repairs to Glover Field bleachers
From 1975: A shocking new development arose in the Ricky Anthony Young mail-bomb saga: He was now indicted for a second bombing, one which destroyed a Benton County sheriff’s patrol car.
Young, 23, of Prosser, Washington, was already facing a retrial for allegedly mailing a bomb to a Pasco judge, killing him.
Now a Spokane grand jury indicted him for possession of a dynamite bomb which was used to blow up a patrol car two months before the judge was killed.
The indictment claims that Young had been in possession of the dynamite bomb “on or about April 18, 1974.” On that day, the patrol car exploded while parked in the driveway of a narcotics officer’s home. No one was injured.
Young’s first mail-bomb trial ended in a hung jury, but a new trial was on the docket.
From 1925: Spokane city commissioners were expected to approve an emergency ordinance appropriating funds to repair the bleachers at Glover Field in Spokane.
The bleachers and locker rooms were in such bad shape that an annual track meet had been canceled because it was unsafe for athletes and spectators.
This appropriation was for only a partial repair, amounting to about $1,200. To repair or replace all of the bleachers would cost about $6,000, and the city did not have the resources for that.
The site of Glover Field, in Peaceful Valley, is now called Redband Park.