A Grip on Sports: Spring games are going the way of the dinosaur, with WSU’s event in Pullman today an attempt to evolve beyond them

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It wasn’t all that long ago when then-Washington State athletic director Bill Moos decided the best place to play the Cougars’ spring football game wasn’t in Martin Stadium. It was in Spokane. At Joe Albi Stadium. In the ensuing decade-and-a-half, Moos is in retirement, Joe Albi Stadium has been replaced by a middle school and spring games nearly have been portaled out of existence.

•••••••

• There will be some sort of spring football celebration in Pullman this afternoon. At Gesa Field. It won’t be a game. It won’t even be a formal scrimmage. It’s more of a practice open to the public.

To be honest, even when the Cougars football program was at its best, a spring football game was hard to pull off many years. The school didn’t have the roster depth of traditional blue bloods, nor was there the fan interest that accompanies the let’s-head-to-summer games in the South.

But with the portal demanding a game of musical chairs with the roster each season, and many coaches worried about film from a contest leading to more portal carrots, even the powers of the sport are re-thinking the necessity. Or the utility.

In places where 100,000 folks might pay to watch, or if ESPN or Fox sees value in paying to televise it, then it will still be an annual event. Everywhere else? The Cougars are part of the indicator species.

First-year coach Jimmie Rogers doesn’t want to lose a starting linebacker or tight end to an injury for a game that means nothing. After all, he can’t just earmark $1.7 million of NIL funds to grab a replacement. Not like some schools. But he sure could lose someone who stands out.

Nor are any final decisions made on who will be starting Aug. 30 when Idaho travels across the border to kick off the 2025 season.

But it is a chance for the Cougar faithful to grab their coats and blankets and make the pilgrimage to Pullman and watch the offensive and defensive linemen spar in pass-rushing drills.

It all starts at 1 p.m.

• Who is the best catcher in Mariners’ history? Is it the guy managing the team these days, Dan Wilson? Or Kenji Johjima, the Japanese import who spent four years with the M’s? How about Mike Zunino, who hit 95 home runs in his six years in the city but barely broke the Mendoza Line in most of them? Maybe their first, Bob Stinson, still holds that spot for you old-timers?

Actually, there isn’t much of a debate. The guy wearing the gear right now, Cal Raleigh, is the best to every play the position in the Northwest.

Yes, Wilson was a solid hitter. A leader. A smart pitch-caller and a good-to-great defensive catcher. He also has the distinction of playing the position during the M’s Golden Age, 1995 to 2001 – and played a large role in putting a shine on the stretch.

But Raleigh is all of those things – other than the Golden Age one – and is the franchise’s best power hitter in the position. The numbers confirm it.

Raleigh hit his 96th career home run last night. It not only pushed him past Zunino on the team’s list but also lifted Seattle to a 5-3 win over visiting Texas.

Yes, he shares an inability to hit his weight with the guy he just passed, but that stat has lost its relevance over the years. The switch-hitter produces runs. And runs are what matter, mainly because the team with the most wins the game.

Luckily for Mariner fans, Raleigh won’t be leaving anytime soon. He recently signed a six-year, $105-million contract which will keep him at T-Mobile through the 2030 season. He will be adding to his franchise record of catcher home runs for at least then. Or he moves positions. Either way, he’s already earned at least one distinction.

He’s the best the M’s have had behind the plate.

•••

Gonzaga: When I was a child, I was graced with being able to experience John Wooden’s coaching talents first-hand. And to follow his coaching dictums as they played out in real time. As an adult, I have been allowed to experience the same with Mark Few. Those two melded together a little last night as Few was handed the John R. Wooden 2025 Legend of Coaching Award in Los Angeles. Jim Meehan has Few’s reaction to winning the prestigious honor.

EWU: The Eagles are holding their scrimmages on Fridays this spring. Their second one was yesterday and Dan Thompson was there to document it. It was a scrimmage in which the defense showed its improvement since the last one. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana held its spring game Friday. … Idaho State has found players in different ways. … The Bengals added to their men’s basketball roster. … Weber State added to the women’s. … Though she was introduce formally Wednesday, we finally found a story on Northern Arizona’s new women’s coach.

Indians: On Thursday night, Spokane waited until the bottom of the ninth to score a run and top visiting Vancouver. Friday night? Dave Nichols tells us the Indians scored often but so did the Canadians. Spokane held on for the 8-6 win though.

Masters: Justin Rose held on to the tournament lead Friday, playing in the earlier, more-benign conditions. Rory McIlroy made a move at nearly the same time, as did Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Connors a little later. … Today is Moving Day.

Mariners: As we mentioned, Raleigh’s eighth-inning two-run shot not only set the franchise record, it lifted the M’s to the 5-3 win. … Logan Gilbert has developed his sinker into a devastating pitch. … Remember Ichiro’s throw? The one from right field to third that announced his presence? It was 24 years ago. … Seattle has its own torpedo bats.

Sounders: The MLS season has started slowly again, at least for Seattle. The Sounders face FC Dallas and are trying to get back on track.

Seahawks: Remember when Sam Howell was going to be fine if the Hawks couldn’t replace Geno Smith? Me neither. Now it seems as if Seattle doesn’t feel Howell is actually fine as Sam Darnold’s backup. The Seahawks signed Drew Lock – remember him? – to a two-year deal to do just that.

Storm: In case you are wondering, the WNBA draft is Monday evening on ESPN.

Reign: After a break, Seattle returns to action against undefeated Orlando.

•••

• It gets lighter later around the Puget Sound then in Spokane. And stays lighter later too. Maybe that should be outlawed as long as we’re debating clock changes. Would could make everywhere have sundown and sunrise at the exact same time. Is that possible? Until later …