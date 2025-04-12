Analysis: How Storm could still land UConn star Paige Bueckers in WNBA draft

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Maybe basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo is right when she said the Dallas Wings have received little interest from WNBA teams inquiring about trading for their No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

“It’s interesting because I don’t think (Wings general manager) Curt Miller has gotten a call about moving No. 1,” Lobo said on a conference call with media to preview Monday’s WNBA draft. “I think people just assume that No. 1 is untouchable this year because Paige Bueckers is that kind of a player.

“Dallas is holding on tightly to that pick. Whether that’s accurate or not, whether they would be willing to deal, I don’t know, but they haven’t gotten many calls about it.”

Many believe Bueckers is the next Caitlin Clark, a franchise cornerstone who in many ways is bigger than basketball.

Last year, the Indiana Fever used the first pick in the draft on Clark who became a WNBA Rookie of the Year sensation while setting league assists record and revitalizing a moribund franchise that made its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Perhaps of greater significance, Clark, who has a massive fan base and crossover appeal, was at the forefront of the WNBA’s popularity surge, which included record-setting TV ratings and increased leaguewide attendance.

“Much like last year, Caitlin was a unique player (and) because of not only what she brought on the court, but the attention and the popularity and the eyeballs that she brings off the court, Indiana wasn’t going to trade her,” Lobo said. “If I’m Dallas, I would imagine that might be the case.”

But what if it’s not?

What if the reports, which emerged at the start of Bueckers’ final season at UConn, are true that she doesn’t want to join a Wings team that finished 9-31 last season.

During a turbulent offseason, Dallas replaced coach Latricia Trammell with Chris Koclanes, traded Satou Sabally, lost Natasha Howard in free agency, and is at the start of a rebuild around perennial All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale.

When asked about the Wings two weeks ago at the NCAA Tournament, Bueckers told Front Office Sports: “The reports are the reports. People write the stories, and it’s whatever.

“Honestly, I’m not really worried about that at the moment. I’m just worried about being here, being present with the team, and trying to get better every single day. So, whatever the future may hold, it’s only in God’s hands.”

Is there anywhere specific you want to be?

“Nowhere specific,” Bueckers said. “Wherever I end up.”

Bueckers’ response didn’t necessarily quell rumors of her reported discontent with the Wings, while simultaneously fueling speculation among media members and WNBA fans that Dallas might be forced to listen to trade offers for the No. 1 pick.

The Washington Mystics, who have the third, fourth and sixth picks in the first round this year, are reportedly willing to trade all three picks to move up to the top spot in the draft.

The Seattle Storm, however, with four first-round picks over the next two years, also have the requisite draft ammunition to put together a tempting package.

In addition to the No. 2 overall pick this year, Seattle has three first-round picks in 2026 in what appears to be a loaded draft class featuring Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd, Kiki Rice, Flau’Jae Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson.

Blockbuster trades in the final 48 hours before the draft are extremely rare in the WNBA, but Seattle is uniquely positioned to make a strong run at Bueckers, who would seemingly fit perfectly in a veteran lineup that includes guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, forwards Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams and center Ezi Magbegor.

In a dream scenario, the Storm, who were forced to trade Jewell Loyd, would replace the six-time All-Star with the 6-foot Bueckers, a 23-year-old combo guard who averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 53.4% shooting from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc this past season.

So far, the Wings have given no indication they’re willing to make a deal.

When asked during a predraft conference call if there’s anything he can learn from Clark’s first year, Miller gave a thoughtful response that complimented the Fever for their handling of the young superstar.

“Caitlin had an unbelievable impact on the court and her adjustment was quick and very, very productive,” Miller said. “You saw how hot Indiana and how dangerous they were late in the year, and a lot of that was accredited to Caitlin’s quick adjustment.”

Meanwhile, Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea expressed excitement about adding a player with the No. 2 pick that can immediately help Seattle remain in championship contention.

“Having those picks next year is not impacting our strategy this year and wanting to take the best player available at the two spot,” Rhea said. “We’re really excited for talent that we’re going to add, and I think we’re in a unique spot to be able to add a player that will be able to contribute to a win-now mode.”

It’s been widely speculated in mock drafts the Storm will use the second overall pick to select 19-year-old French phenom Dominique Malonga, who is averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Lyon Asvel Feminin this season.

“As we went through free agency, we built a roster to try to win now, while accumulating some draft picks for the future,” Rhea said. “We believe that at No. 2, we’re going to get a player that will help us this year, as well as the long term.”