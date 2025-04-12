Jalen Suggs can only watch as Magic make postseason push

By Jason Beede Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the Orlando Magic defeated the Boston Celtics to clinch their second consecutive Southeast Division title, lock up the No. 7 seed in the East and secure homecourt advantage in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Jalen Suggs observed.

Just being courtside at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, meant something.

The guard, who underwent season-ending surgery on March 4 to repair torn cartilage in his left knee, sat behind the bench for just the second time, both this week, since his procedure.

“It felt so good,” the former Gonzaga star said in the locker room Wednesday night. “I was so happy to be back.”

Often more physical than the regular season, the playoffs are an environment Suggs welcomes. During last year’s first-round series with Cleveland that went the distance, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.1 minutes.

“Coming off the series last year, I was so much looking forward to, all summer and all season, getting back to this point in the year … This time (in the season) being when I have to sit out has been pretty challenging,” he said. “But it’s just a challenge I have to take head-on. I can’t really do anything else about it.”

It’s one he didn’t initially expect.

Ruled out indefinitely at first, Suggs was hoping to return if the Magic made a deep playoff run once he recovered from arthroscopic surgery, which is generally a minimally invasive procedure.

After learning more about his injury, however, Suggs found out his situation was more complex and required a difficult decision: Undergo repair to the trochlear joint surface in his left knee and be done for the season, or try to return after arthroscopic surgery, only delaying the inevitable.

For two days, he consulted further with doctors, coaches, teammates, his agent Darren Matsubara, his faith and family to help decide.

A conversation with Paolo Banchero “really hit home” with Suggs.

“That’s all that I was thinking about,” Suggs said. “It was just a tough realization, especially from surgery day to about that first week-and-a-half, just accepting the reality that this was where I was at, this was going to be for the next six months.

“It’s hard because it’s not one of those things where the end goal is close. You almost have to take it a day at a time, put out short checkpoints and reach those until time quickly passes and you look back and see how far you’ve come. It was a bit tough at first.”

He believes he made the the right decision and confirmed he expects to be ready for the start of next season.

“If we would have gone about it quickly and tried to speed it up, (I) probably would have had to get it done regardless,” he said. “(I) didn’t want to miss any of next year and hinder even more of what we have going on.”

Although they’re postseason bound, the Magic have missed Suggs along with reserve center Moe Wagner, who was a likely candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year before he tore his left ACL in late December.

Orlando (40-40) is 22-28 without Wagner and 20-25 without Suggs.

“It’s always weird when you’re used to everybody being in the building (and) part of the group … Guys with injuries and surgeries and stuff like that, it’s a little different,” said Franz Wagner, Moe’s younger brother. “It always gives a big boost when him or Moe are back in the building and are being vocal in team meetings. … It’s really important.”

Teammates return the favor.

“They’ve checked in on me every time I’ve come back to the building,” he said. “These are my brothers. That’s been the hardest part – not being out there with them and being tied emotionally game in and game out.

“But I’m here with them and they’ve been here with me throughout my process and that’s why I love them.”

The Magic were one of the few teams entering Thursday locked into their postseason spot. Who Orlando hosts Tuesday in the Play-In that’ll determine the No. 7 seed in the playoffs is still up in the air.

No. 8 Atlanta (37-42), No. 9 Chicago (37-43) and No. 10 Miami (36-44) were able to finish anywhere from 8-10.

Regardless, the Magic will have two of their biggest supporters watching from the bench next week.

“We need it,” Franz said about the energy from the injured duo. “We’re missing it on the court so it’s really important for them to stay engaged as well and give us pointers when they see where we can do better.

“The biggest thing is that we feel that we’re here as one and know that we’re playing for them as well.”