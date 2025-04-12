Opinion letters for Saturday, April 12, 2025

Aluminum tariffs make no sense

Smelting aluminum is a continuous process that requires large blocks of power. Shutting down and restarting the process is possible but only for short durations. A loss of power for two hours would normally shut a plant down. To restart a plant with multiple potlines can take up to two months for each line and require several million dollars in labor and materials. Thus, aluminum producers require power contracts that guaranty large continuous blocks of uninterruptible electricity.

For example, the Mead smelter at full capacity consumed about 225 megawatts. The cost of building a new facility with the same capacity as Mead in the 1990s was estimated at $2.5 billion. The cost today, well, a lot more. My take is that tariffs are being applied to incoming aluminum to make investments in new manufacturing, smelting aluminum, here in the U.S. more attractive.

So where are the uninterruptible long-term contracts for 250 to 500 megawatts going to come from? It’s not. It’s not available. We hear the tech companies scrambling for power while cryptocurrency centers consume ever more power. No one in the Trump organization has done their homework. We will pay more for anything that contains aluminum with nothing to show for it.

Carl Larson

Spokane

Head Start is vital part of our community

I want to thank you for reporting on the closings of our regional offices of Head Start. I am a parent with a child in Early Head Start and am currently in treatment creating a life of recovery. I have been in treatment before and this is the first time I have found community and purpose so strong it closed the window to use again. Last year, Head Start was the only consistency I could provide for my son. I had relapsed after my son came home from the NICU. I was heartbroken being left as a single mom, which stripped me of confidence.

After I entered treatment, my Family Service Coordinator at Head Start told me about Policy Council. This has given me a community of parents to be involved with. We come from all sorts of backgrounds and traumas but have one thing in common: our families are strengthened by Head Start and ECEAP programs.

I would not have custody of my son without Head Start. I would not be sober without Head Start. My son would not have a home without Head Start. This is our family now and we will protect it. These administrative changes threaten beyond the scope of comprehension the lives of parents, children and the community. These programs are vital for our families.

Andrea Swiader

Spokane

Baumgartner’s actions contradictory

In a recent S-R article Fourth District’s Rep. Baumgartner said, “If it’s not civil rights or immigration, I’m a states’ rights guy …” but, he is working to find a way around Washington’s “Keep Washington Working Act.” The U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment outlines and distinguishes the responsibilities of federal and state governments. It is not local law enforcement’s job to spend local resources investigating federal immigration violations.

Baumgartner continues the contradiction in a weekly constituent update: “I respect the judiciary. But I respect the Constitution more.” He laments federal judges overriding Executive actions and thinks, “… it’s time for Congress to step in.” Baumgartner agrees with the Constitution unless it impedes his political allegiance.

I agree it certainly is time for Congress to step in and claim its powers to check the abusive and illegal actions taken by the Trump administration. I disagree with Rep. Baumgartner’s suggestion that he respects the judiciary and the Constitution.

Article II of the U.S. Constitution indicates that the Executive nominates federal judges, and the Senate confirms or refuses to confirm. Federal judges have been appointed correctly and legally through the Constitution’s process. One may not agree with judicial judgments, but they are Constitutional. Baumgartner either respects the judiciary and the Constitution or he respects neither in favor of a dangerously capricious Executive. There is no middle ground.

If Baumgartner respects the Constitution, then he should stop complaining when its provisions are upheld.

W. Thomas Soeldner

Valleyford

Baumgartner is not listening

Rep. Baumgartner frequently states that he represents everyone in the district, even if we did not vote for him. His actions, however, are not consistent with his words.

The BA Clark Park Protest had 5,000-plus people who want government to keep their hands off our health care, Social Security, food stamps, VA benefits, national parks, schools, etc. Baumgartner thinks that those 5,000 people are “lunatics” and aren’t representative of his district. He’s wrong.

Five thousand-plus people in his district want government to keep hands off.

Five thousand-plus people want Baumgartner to do his job so that Congress controls the money and tariffs.

Five thousand-plus people want Baumgartner to uphold the Constitution per his oath.

The last couple of days when I’ve called his Spokane office, the voicemail has dropped the call without warning at 30 seconds. He clearly does not value my opinion. I’d encourage you to call his Spokane office (509) 353-2374 and/or his D.C. office at (202) 225-2006 and tell him that government needs to tax billionaires and keep their hands off programs for us.

Lisa Bessen

Spokane

Baumgartner does nothing to protect us

Last weekend, thousands attended Spokane’s “Hands Off” rally, protesting federal cuts to Social Security, Medicaid, and other programs, while our president continued to waste millions of our taxpayer dollars golfing and tanking our economy with tariff-taxes. Meanwhile, Trump’s minion (Musk) continues firing federal employees and implying they represent “waste, fraud, and abuse,” even though their roles in health care, veterans’ affairs, Social Security, etc., are more necessary to meeting the needs of Eastern Washington than presidential recreation.

During trying times, what is Rep. Michael Baumgartner doing to protect Eastern Washingtonians? Frankly, he continues prioritizing the President/GOP’s agenda over our freedom. Mr. Baumgartner, please remember you swore an oath to protect our Constitution, including governmental checks and balances and individual liberty, free speech, and due process protections for ALL who reside within our borders. In sum, you were elected to serve us and our democracy – not the president/Musk/GOP.

Sadly, you have recently joined the GOP’s efforts to challenge/threaten our “sanctuary” status in Washington state, which was legally enacted by state leaders to prevent government overreach and to protect individual privacy and freedom. Until ICE stops arresting individuals who have committed no crimes and are her legally (i.e., green card or student visa holders), please respect our state’s “sanctuary status” which helps immigrants/refugees and our community to thrive, rather than live in fear.

Finally, contrary to what is conveyed by the President/GOP, please remember our judiciary and Congress are NOT subservient to the executive branch. And “We the People” aren’t either.

Dr. Pam Kohlmeier

Spokane

Baumgartner won’t respond

Michael Baumgartner has prominently posted on his website a column he wrote for the National Review, including a complaint about the “woke” policies of USAID. He used the term “woke” twice in the opening paragraphs.

Being a constituent, I tried to query the congressman through the official website. I also complained about the ambush of Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. I received a response sharing regret about the White House event but nothing about “woke.” I sent another email, again through the official one-way website, and received no response. I have also left a voicemail with the congressman’s local office, leaving all my contact info. Silence ensues.

In five weeks, I have inquired three times with no response. It’s almost as if the congressman wants to use slang and insider jargon irresponsibly. As a constituent, I expect at least a response. A higher and better bar would be a real conversation. But it looks like the communications shop is hiding.

Stephen Brown

Spokane

These problems didn’t exist pre-Baumgartner

Dear Michael Baumgartner,

Rome is burning, the government is self-destructing, our civil liberties are eroding, the rule of law is imperiled, freedom of speech is slipping, freedom of assembly is in question, freedom of religion is weakened, our health services are decimated, our security systems are impaired, our community’s employment rosters are trimmed, our savings are shrinking and our prices are rising. You remain silent on these issues.

Your response is to attempt to destroy the NCAA! Sounds kind of shallow, doesn’t it?

This is happening on your watch. You own all these problems. They didn’t exist prior to your joining Congress. Work to strengthen America and support those in the 5th district.

Dan Muhm

Spokane

Baumgartner lacks priorities

Is it just me or do you think Mike Baumgartner has his priorities way out of order? A front-page article in the April 9 Spokesman-Review heralds his proposal of big changes to college sports. In the short time he has represented the 5th district, it’s abundantly clear he’s quickly mastered the art of diverting attention away from things that truly matter.

Does he really think we’re that stupid? Surely, he must be aware of Trump’s destructive actions that have caused the stock markets around the world to tank by trillions of dollars in the last several days. Countries around the world hate us and are taking retribution. Trump says we must take our medicine no matter how much it hurts our country. Those sound like the words of a psychopathic dictator to me. The loud protests heard around the country this past weekend should be a clue to Baumgartner.

How much louder must we be so our representatives and senators will join forces and stop Trump’s madness? Let’s make our voices heard loud and strong before it’s too late.

Randall Ulberg

Spokane