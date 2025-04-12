Three players score for Spokane, Zephyr rout Dallas 3-0 on Saturday

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review The Spokesman-Review

Allison Cook, Sydney Cummings and Katie Murray scored one goal apiece and the Spokane Zephyr routed Dallas Trinity FC 3-0 in a USL Super League match at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

It was a story of two halves for Zephyr as Dallas, which is tied for first in the league in clean sheets with nine coming into the game, held Spokane’s offense to one shot attempt in the first half before allowing three unanswered goals in the second.

The Trinity (10-6-6) tested Spokane’s defense early as they started in aggressive fashion, forcing the Zephyr to play in their back half for much of the first 10 minutes.

Around the 15th minute, Spokane (7-7-7) ramped up its offensive pressure and did not look back. Spokane controlled possession with 68.6% in the first half, ending the match with 54.4%.

After intermission, the floodgates opened for Spokane as it scored two goals in quick succession at the 55- and 58-minute marks.

Cook scored Spokane’s first goal – and her third of the season. On a fast break, defender Alyssa Bourgeois bolted down the right sideline and found Mackenzie Weinert in the penalty area. Weinert received the pass and crossed the ball to Cook, who was on the opposite side. Cook slipped between two Dallas defenders and tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Three minutes later, Cummings scored her first goal of the season off a lob pass from Taylor Aylmer, giving the Zephyr a 2-0 cushion.

Murray put the game away with a header off a cross from Bourgeois in the 84th minute.

Entering the match, Dallas led the league in goals scored with nine, but Spokane’s defense, with 40 clearances, held the Trinity to four out of 15 shots on target. They also held forward Allie Thornton, one of three league-leaders in goals scored with nine, to one shot attempt.

The Zephyr ended the day with five shots on target out of seven total.

Weinert earned her first assist of the season, and goalkeeper Hope Hisey logged three saves for Spokane. Along with her goal, Cummings led Zephyr’s defense with ten clearances.

Spokane has a two-game road trip travelling to Kentucky to take on Lexington SC (4-13-4) Wednesday at Lexington SC Stadium at 3 p.m. Then, they will face first-place Carolina Ascent (11-5-7) Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on Peacock.