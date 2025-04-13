A Grip on Sports: It’s not the typical final round at the Masters today, mainly because Rory McIlroy’s spot atop the leaderboard could herald a redemption story or another fall from grace

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s shaping up to be an interesting Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. Which is appropriate, being it is Palm Sunday.

•••••••

• There were a few times in church as a youngster when Father O’Malley said things that changed my life. Most of them were not of the positive variety, including his sermon one Palm Sunday. He explained to the middle class of America in the 1960s – including a young kid whose only goal at the time was to play big league baseball – the significance of the day.

Father O’Malley was ancient. Probably in his 50s or something. Maybe younger. He was also a little jaundiced about the world. Which might explain why his Palm Sunday sermon revolved around the fickleness of people.

Here was Jesus, he said, entering Jerusalem one day, feted by everyone waving palm fronds and treating him like a conquering hero. Just a few days later the same folks were silent – or even supporting the action – as he was crucified. The old priest railed that day about how easily swayed Jesus’ followers were. How they were willing to throw him away when the wind changed direction.

Much of it went over my head. Then. But over the years, the sermon’s ghost seemed to follow, especially as I covered sports and how fans treat their heroes.

Ya, you get the picture. Waving palm fronds one day, waving goodbye the next.

Luckily, when it comes to sports, nothing is set in stone. There is always a chance for more palm fronds. And redemption.

As there is today for Rory McIlroy. At Augusta.

McIlroy was 25 years old when he won his third of golf’s four major tournaments. All he needed was a win at the Masters to complete the career slam, something only five golfers have done. He’s 35 now. And still needs the green jacket to complete his historic wardrobe.

At 21 he blew up on Masters’ Sunday, tossing a four-shot lead away with an 80. It wasn’t the worst collapse in the tournament’s history but it was on the first page. And it also was his best chance in a career of them. But he’s never gotten over the hump, or the water at 12 or 15 or whatever other hazard you want to invoke to describe it.

The hosannas thrown his way as a 25-year-old? Fans are mercurial, aren’t they? Every time McIlroy has come to Augusta since and failed, whether it was a top-10 finish – he’s had six of those since, including a second, a fourth and two fifths – or missed the cut – that’s happened twice – they’ve grumbled and moaned about his failure.

No golfer has been punished more for his flops in the past decade than McIlroy.

But today is his chance at salvation. Maybe not his last – he’s got at least a decade of good golf ahead – but the most fitting.

He’ll tee off today with Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV defector who ran McIlroy down at the U.S. Open last year. Made the putts that McIlroy missed. Hoisted the trophy ay Pinehurst as McIlroy packed his bags and avoided the inquisitors.

That’s all forgotten today – if McIlroy finds a way to win.

It won’t be easy. There is so much extra weight in his bag. The pressure to join Jack and Tiger, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only winners of all four majors. His Augusta history. Last year’s Open. Heck, his support of the PGA Tour in its civil war with the Saudi-back LIV.

That all could be blown away with a solid round today – as long as it allows him to finish one stroke better than everyone else. Or it all could turn to ash is his mouth if he yanks a ball left into the houses at 10, or dumps a 9-iron into Rae’s Creek or misses a 3-foot slider on 18.

Praise will turn into criticism, support into derision, followers into hecklers.

It comes down to one Sunday. One round. One shot. One more chance.

•••

WSU: The Cougars’ spring showcase showed many things. But the most surprising? The starting quarterback spot is still up in the air. There is a competition in Pullman. Greg Woods delves into that this morning. …Tyler Tjomsland was also there and has this photo gallery. … Greg also has to keep his eyes on the world of the transfer portal, at least in basketball. He shares the news today LeJuan Watts has found his third college basketball home. It is in Lubbock with Texas Tech. … The baseball team lost yesterday at New Mexico. The teams combined for 38 runs. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano looks at the four Northwest schools and their quarterbacks. Each has some intrigue involved but each has potential. … We mentioned the Tennessee quarterback NIL holdout situation. It’s over. There will be a change. Nico Iamaleava will leave, though both sides say it was their decision. Reports also say Oregon’s Dan Lanning played a role in the faceoff. … Washington’s defensive backs stood out as the Huskies practiced again. … Oregon, which scrimmaged Saturday, has to decide on which tight ends are used the most. … Recruiting never stops. Ask Colorado. … California finished up spring practice and, surprise, the head coach likes where his team is at. … A new Utah safety is happy he transferred in. … Same with a UCLA defensive lineman. … Arizona practiced once more. The Wildcats are through a dozen. … After another scrimmage, Colorado State has been pleased by the performance of the new players. … In men’s basketball news, Arizona is looking for an assistant. … Colorado State added another transfer guard. … In the women’s game, Arizona’s new coach will make $675,000, which might be less than her players.

Gonzaga: Former GU guard Jalen Suggs’ NBA season ended in early March when he underwent knee surgery. But he’s back watching the Orlando Magic as they make a push for the playoffs.

Idaho: The Vandals’ offense bounced back from its performance in their first scrimmage by running the ball well. As Peter Harriman shares, it was by design. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Idaho State finished up spring practice with an offensive-dominated scrimmage. … The same might be said of Weber State’s finale. … Portland State is still early in its spring workouts. … Though Sacramento State is in the news for its attempt to move up to FBS in football, there was a little-known but affiliated women’s basketball team that has seen a change in its status.

Chiefs: Spokane has enjoyed a few days off since it one its WHL opening-round series over Vancouver. That ends tonight with a visit from the Victoria Royals. Dave Nichols has this preview of the second-round matchup. … Dave Boling chips in with a column on Mike Boyle, the voice of the Chiefs. And the Indians. Why is that a key point? Today, Boyle will do the baseball game in the afternoon and the playoff game at night.

Indians: Boyle didn’t have a lot of positives to describe Saturday night for Spokane, as the Vancouver scored early and often and went on to a 9-3 win at Avista. Dave Nichols has that story as well.

Zephyr: Spokane hosted the Dallas Trinity at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday. Appropriately enough, the Zephyr scored a trio of goals and earned a shutout win. John Allison has the story.

Mariners: The M’s finally picked up a drama-free win. Brian Woo struggled in the first than breezed through six more easy innings. The offense nearly put double digits on the scoreboard and Seattle won 9-2. … It’s Sunday, so we can pass along a minor league report. … Is Bryce Miller OK?

Sounders: Seattle picked up its first road win, 1-0 over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Storm: This might be a pipe dream, but there is still an outside shot Seattle sends a bunch of picks to Dallas and takes Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick.

Reign: Orlando shut out Seattle in Florida.

Kraken: Seattle topped St. Louis in a shootout. It also may have been Philipp Grubauer’s swan song.

•••

• Another time Father O’Malley’s jaundiced view of life impacted my own? Just before my confirmation, when I chocked in the confessional trying to spit out the required act of contrition. He was ticked, yelled about spoiled American kids – he had come from Ireland, of course – and stormed out, refusing to absolve me. His assistant, Father Callahan, after some urging – read, yelling – from my older, agnostic sister, stepped in later that day and cleansed my soul. And my family got to witness me slapped by the bishop. Until later …