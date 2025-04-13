Gonzaga women pick up former Mead standout Teryn Gardner in transfer portal

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team lost a player and signed a player Sunday.

Teryn Gardner is coming home. The former Mead basketball standout is headed to Gonzaga, a source confirmed.

A 5-foot-9 guard, Gardner signed with Boise State. After her just-completed freshman season, Gardner entered the transfer portal.

Gardner played in 32 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. She made 26 of 73 3-point attempts, a .356 percentage.

The Greater Spokane League 4A/3A most valuable player her junior and senior years at Mead, Gardner also was named the league’s defensive player of the year her senior season.

Gonzaga tried to recruit Gardner while she was at Mead, but the Zags’ interest came late after she had committed to Boise State.

Gardner, a valedictorian at Mead, was named All-GSL four times. She led Mead to a runner-up finish at state her senior year.

Gonzaga is likely to sign two more transfers. The Zags are likely to target forwards with the departures of Yvonne Ejim and Maud Huijbens.

Redshirt junior guard Bree Salenbien, one of two Gonzaga players to enter the transfer portal, announced her signing with Ball State University on Sunday.

The school, located in Muncie, Indiana, gets Salenbien, a Michigan native, closer to home.

The 6-2 Salenbien suffered two season-ending knee injuries at Gonzaga. She returned from injury on Dec. 30, playing in 21 games and starting two. She averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Sophomore Claire O’Connor from Belleuve was the other player at Gonzaga to enter the portal. The 6-0 guard played in 34 games, starting 29 this season. She averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.