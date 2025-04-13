Opinion letters for Sunday, April 13, 2025

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

What’s in a name? History

My name is Cameron Vessey. My parents were born and raised in Spokane. My father went to school at Lewis and Clark and Gonzaga Prep. He was an Army veteran. My mother went to Ferris High School and worked as an ICU nurse at Holy Family Hospital for 36 years.

I grew up in Minnehaha, near what is now called John H. Shields Park, across from the Upriver Dam. But growing up, I never heard that name. Google calls it “Minnehaha Rock” – but it was never called that. Minnehaha is part of the Beacon Hill area, but that specific cliff was known as Indian Head Rock. I wonder why it was called that. Maybe Chief Spokane Garry could enlighten us.

Gene Betts – the woman who supposedly sold this property to Spokane – who was she? Maybe she was a good person. Probably was. But I don’t know her. And I certainly don’t know John H. Shields.

I find it rather strange that we now have monuments and park names on Indian Head Rock honoring white people we know nothing about – especially when this land was known and used by Native people long before any of us were here.

Cameron Vessey

Spokane

Stadium rebate bill could help state budget

Between 2000 and 2016, the federal government subsidized newly constructed or majorly renovated professional sports stadiums to the tune of $3.2 billion federal taxpayer dollars.

For the state of Washington, that amounts to $7.8 million dollars in federal subsidies per year.

Can we get our money back?

Some of it.

A rebate – $6.5 million dollars per year – the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. They collect a sales tax from T-Mobile USA, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, and Lumen Technologies, a global networking company headquartered in Louisiana.

We can recoup some of the federal tax subsidies and help balance the budget with income from The Stadium Rebate Bill.

The Washington House of Representatives and Gov. Bob Ferguson are facing a $15 billion budget shortfall and are trying to negotiate a balanced budget.

Tax revenue collected by Major League Baseball or National Football League teams would help.

The Stadium Rebate Bill should be included in budget negotiations.

I encourage you to contact your state of Washington representative soon.

Susan Goodenough

Mountlake Terrace, Wash.

Keep Spokane Valley a safe place for law abiding citizens

In response to Ted Cummings’ letter, “No sanctuary in the Valley.” Ted, your blatant attempt to negatively spin the city of Spokane Valley’s updating of the resolution, “no we are not a sanctuary city,” into only and all about skin color and white supremacy is seriously idiocrasy on your part and not what anyone in all of Washington state is about, let alone the Spokane Valley.

It has zero anything to do with skin color and everything to do with keeping the Spokane Valley a safe place for law abiding, legally here, citizens of the United States. People illegally in the United States are breaking the law, first and foremost, and skin color has absolutely zero to do with it.

You seem to have a problem with believing that racism is a thing of the far distant past for 99.99% of everyone living around here. Please catch up to the rest of us and live in the now and don’t harbor such ill will towards your fellow Americans.

James Darby

Spokane

When ‘not a sanctuary city’ means not ‘a smart use of resources’

As the community liaison for the Spokane Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, I work daily with individuals striving to build lawful, stable lives in Eastern Washington. The recent resolution passed by the Spokane Valley City Council – declaring the city “not a sanctuary city” – may seem symbolic, but its consequences are very real.

Just this week, an unaccompanied minor who complies with regular check-ins was visited at home by ICE agents under the guise of a “check-in.” This visit had no legal basis, only a chilling reminder that fear has become policy. He is now scared in his own home during what should have been a restful spring break.

This resolution has tangible, harmful effects and is more about political posturing than addressing community needs. Spokane Valley is already covered by Washington state’s Keep Washington Working Act, making the resolution redundant and divisive.

Worse still is the justification: a vague concern that Spokane Valley might lose federal funding if it doesn’t publicly distance itself from “sanctuary” policies. Do council members plan to spend more time lobbying in D.C. to defend this resolution?

Symbolic resolutions do not equate to leadership; they foster fear under the guise of fiscal responsibility. The resolution changes nothing in policy or public safety while inviting unnecessary ICE enforcement and damaging trust between city leaders and residents. Spokane Valley deserves innovative, practical solutions – not performative gestures that complicate life for working families and vulnerable youth.

Olga Lucia Herrera

Spokane

Getting Baumgartner’s priorities right

I have been reaching out to our representative on a regular basis regarding my concerns about various subjects which include but are not limited to cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

I am concerned that the current administration is bent on destroying our government from inside out with thoughtless slashing to almost every agency and reckless policies like imposing tariffs on everything. I generally received a very nice form letter telling me that he is there for me whether I voted for him or not, and he is working hard to represent the people of Washington’s 5th Congressional District.

With the headline of “Baumgartner proposes big changes to college sports with new bill” on the front page of the Spokesman, I am so relieved to know that Rep. Baumgartner has his priorities straight.

Catherine Tunstall

Spokane Valley

More important issues than sports

Are you kidding me? College sports is what our elected House representative is concerned with? Michael Baumgartner proposes a bill in Congress to dissolve the NCAA and have the federal government take over. He proposes this while the federal government is striping away employees, programs and departments that actually do help all people in his constituency. Housing, health, education, retirement, food security, cost of living, alienating our trade partners, immigration, the list goes on and on.

I am a college sports fan and there are many things that I find abhorrent about how the landscape is today. But I am more concerned with the health, welfare and ability to live for my family, friends, neighbors and country than No. 1’s making it to the final four.

Lisa Harder

Spokane

Really, Michael?

With the economy going to hell; seniors desperately worried about their social security, health, vision and dental insurance; people worried about finding jobs to replace the government jobs they’ve just lost; parents frantic about their children’s education and prices on everything and veterans and 9/11 responders losing health care, the most important thing you can come up with is changing collegiate basketball?

Really?

Wilma Koski

Spokane Valley