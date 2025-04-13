Teen kills parents in Wisconsin as part of plot to assassinate Trump, officials say

By Jennifer Rodriguez Charlotte Observer

A 17-year-old from Wisconsin is accused of killing his parents as part of an extremist plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Nikita Casap, 17, is charged in federal court with conspiracy, presidential assassination and weapons of mass destruction and in Waukesha County Court with two counts of homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, two counts of theft, driving a vehicle without consent and misappropriate ID information.

Casap’s attorneys did not immediately respond Sunday to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Newly unsealed court documents say Casap killed his mother and stepfather as part of a plot with others to assassinate Trump and begin a “political revolution.”

On Feb. 28, authorities responded to a home in Waukesha for a welfare check, according to an affidavit.

A relative told police she was unable to reach Donald Mayer and his wife Tatiana Casap and learned that Nikita Casap had not been to school in two weeks, the court record said.

Deputies went to the home, but no one answered. They then learned Mayer had not been to work in weeks, according to the court records. When deputies went inside the home through the garage, they found Tatiana Casap dead covered in blankets, according to court records.

Investigators then found Mayer dead from gunshot wounds and covered in blankets in a first-floor office, the affidavit said.

Officials believe the two were killed on Feb. 11.

Officials said Nikita Casap was living with his parents’ bodies for 12 days, WISN reported. During that time, he was communicating with his school, Mayer’s job and family members from his parents’ accounts, court records said, according to the outlet.

The night of Feb. 28, police in Wakeeney, Kansas, located Mayer’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Nikita Casap was arrested and police found a gun, ammunition, U.S. currency and Euros inside the car, according to the court document.

Officials said Nikita Casap killed his parents in an effort to gain the financial means necessary to carry out his assassination plot on Trump.

Investigators found message conversations between Nikita Casap and others where he discussed being affiliated with the Order of Nine Angles, a “network of individuals holding neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist views,” according to the affidavit.

Nikita Casap talked about a manifesto, which authorities later found images of, court records said.

The three-page manifesto talked about the white race surviving, and Trump and the vice president’s deaths causing “chaos,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found a message conversation between Nikita Casap and a Ukrainian phone number, the court document said.

Nikita Casap asks “How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine?” and he talks about learning Russian and having a “normal job” and “normal life” in Ukraine, the affidavit said.

In another message conversation with the username “@AngelOfDeath” Nikita Casap discussed a drone that would drop a bomb with nuts, bolts and needles and payment for it, according to the court records.

Nikita Casap is being held on a $1 million bond.