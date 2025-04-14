Faith and Values: Volunteer opportunity across the pond opened up chance to explore new places and faith

By Mikayla Finnerty FāVS News

When people asked me what I was going to do when I got to England, I was hesitant to say I was volunteering at a Buddhist center. Most of the time, people would be curious, and others would joke if I was becoming a monk. When in reality, it was a way for me to experience England through a different lens.

My experience working with FāVS News has taught me to keep an open mind about religion and faith. So, when the volunteer opportunity came up, I felt called to apply.

In January, I decided I wanted to travel this year. No more would I let fear dictate my life. So I signed up for an app where you exchange your services for free lodging, anywhere in the world. The United Kingdom seemed like an easy first start.

The retreat center I stayed in was the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre, a modern Buddhism center in Derby, England. I volunteered there for two weeks, helping clean and doing grounds work. On the three days I had off, I explored England, taking in the beautiful scenery and history.

The Tara Centre was founded by Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, a monk, teacher and author, who is believed to have reached enlightenment and brought modern Buddhism to the masses. There are hundreds of centers around the world, and more are being built.

Modern Kadampa Buddhism “preserves the meaning and intention of Buddha’s original teachings while presenting them in a clear and systematic way that anyone of any nationality, age or gender can easily understand and put into practice,” the center’s website reads.

The center is run by residents and nonresidents, and offers yearlong programs in the English countryside. When I was there, I was able to attend a few nightly teachings, a meditation and even an empowerment blessing that was part of a three-day retreat.

The teachings and the empowerment were led by Gen-la Kelsang Khyenrab, who is a retired general spiritual director of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union and is currently the resident teacher of Tara Centre.

The center follows Tibetan Buddhism, a branch of Mahayana Buddhism. They focus on teacher status, rituals and initiations, visual symbolism, mantras and meditation.

A typical teaching began at 7:30 p.m. in the main meditation room on the ground floor of the building. It was open to the public and free for volunteers.

It was usually very quiet and serene at this time, when people would take off their shoes and grab their prayer booklets and shuffle into their seats, waiting for Khyenrab.

When Khyenrab would enter, there would be a knock, signalling participants to stand. He would enter and then bow and prostrate himself in front of the depictions of Buddha Shakyamuni, Tara (the center’s namesake), Tsongkhapa and other prominent figures.

Afterwards we would sit, and Khyenrab would lead us through prayer in the form of songs. Prayers were seen as just as important as meditation. After about 30 minutes, we would begin a lesson given by Khyenrab, where he would read from a variety of books.

After these lessons, there would be more prayers and possibly a time for meditation. After Khyenrab would leave, the residents would hand out tea and biscuits, and participants were encouraged to mingle with one another.

During my work days at the center, I would often ask residents questions to get a better understanding of Tibetan Buddhism. Each resident was excited to share their knowledge, not only to share the wisdom of dharma (teachings) but to remind themselves of the teachings.

The ultimate goal for the followers here is to reach true enlightenment. This means a pure mind void of any negative thoughts. They believe that only in this state can you truly help others and be completely at peace.

There are three jewels, also known as treasures, which represent the pillars of Buddhist faith and practice: the Buddha, Dharma and Sangha (community). When I heard this, I was immediately reminded of the son, the father and the holy spirit.

You can find many parallels across different religions that connect everyone in astounding ways.

The idea of karma is one that is well known: Everything is a cause and effect where actions and even thoughts can shape things that will happen in the future.

Although the teachings and the history can be quite complex as a beginner, the core of the religion is rooted in faith, working to achieve true happiness and treating everyone with compassion.

When talking to the residents, they said that you do not have to follow the teachings so rigidly. Even incorporating a small piece of the practice is beneficial to life. There was an understanding that nothing was being forced upon us but the chance to learn and grow in our spirituality.

I will forever remember my time at the Tara Centre and the kindness that the residents and other volunteers shared with me.

Mikayla Finnerty is the editor of the Everett Post, an online publication based out of Everett, and the social media manager for FāVS.News.