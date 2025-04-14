Intruder with gun arrested outside UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnesota

Tim Harlow The Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect is in custody after he apparently made threats from his vehicle outside UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, on Monday morning.

A man, who has had contacts with law enforcement in the past, showed up around 11 a.m. at the health insurance company’s campus, located in the 9700 block of Health Care Lane, and parked near the offices, according to Andrew Wittenborg, a spokesman for the city of Minnetonka.

The campus has had a police presence since the December killing of company CEO Brian Thompson.

The suspect on Monday made a phone call to the FBI and while he did not make specific threats to the company, he “exhibited threatening behavior,” Wittenborg said.

Authorities said they were able to negotiate with the suspect, and he was apprehended without incident after about an hour. A gun was recovered in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

The suspect did not enter the building, and there were no injuries reported.

Several agencies had responded to the scene.

The FBI and Minnetonka police continue their investigation into why the man was around the campus.

UnitedHealthcare directed the Minnesota Star Tribune to Minnetonka police for comment.

UnitedHealthcare has faced security concerns in the months that followed the killing of Thompson in New York. Thompson was walking to a meeting in New York City on Dec. 4 when he was allegedly shot by Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges. He also faces federal charges. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi last week called for the death penalty should Mangione be convicted.

