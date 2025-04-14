Color Scheme

Opinion letters for Monday, April 14

Baumgartner out of touch

With all that is currently going on, Michael Baumgartner, our erst-while congressman, thinks that college sports are the issue that should be addressed!

Is he stupid or just such a Trump toady that he doesn’t acknowledge what is affecting many of us. I am retired and rely upon Social Security and my retirement investment accounts for income. I paid into Social Security for over 50 years. I made sure to invest in retirement accounts to the maximum amount allowed each year.

Now, under the current president, I am hearing that Social Security is under review with an as yet unstated change. My retirement accounts have already lost thousands of dollars in value since the chaos of tariffs has adversely affected the stock market. And I am supposed to be mourning the loss of magic of March Madness?

Get a grip, Mr. Baumgartner, and do your job, which is to speak up for your constituents.

Janet Burnett Grossman

Spokane

