Prep roundup: Bella Brischle drives in 5 for Mead softball; Elizabeth Meyers homers for Deer Park softball

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Mead 17, Ferris 13: Bella Brischle drove in five runs with three hits and the Panthers (9-1, 7-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-7, 3-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Marrin Teel hit a grand slam for the Saxons.

Central Valley 20, Shadle Park 6: Ella Bendele hit two doubles with five RBIs and the Bears (4-6, 4-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-6, 4-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ava Edgar knocked in two for Shadle.

Deer Park 9, Colville 3: Elizabeth Meyers hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and the visiting Stags (10-0) defeated the Crimson Hawks (6-4) in a nonleague game. Rachel Stutzer went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Colville.

Baseball

Deer Park 2, Colville 1: Pedar Tobeck and RJ Gillaspy knocked in runs in the fourth inning and the visiting Stags (7-4) defeated the Crimson Hawks (6-5) in a nonleague game. Gillaspy struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Kyle Bradfield went 2 for 3 with a run for the Crimson Hawks.