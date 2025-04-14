WSU fraternity shut down until 2030 for hazing, school says

Washington State University shut down one of its fraternities last month for hazing, according to WSU’s website.

Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, 710 NE Linden St., in the school’s Greek Row in Pullman, will no longer be recognized on campus until May 2030.

WSU’s website reported the fraternity coerced new members to use drugs and alcohol, forced them to complete physical activities for “poor performance,” were punished with cleaning duties for not “meeting expectations” and created a power imbalance between the younger members and the older, initiated members.

The investigation found the fraternity responsible for violating the student organization policy through hazing, reckless endangerment, alcohol, drugs and physical harm or threat in the past two years.

When the fraternity can re-assume their status on campus in five years, they must be alcohol free until 2032, the website said.