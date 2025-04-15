50-year-old man dead, 2 others injured in North Idaho crash

A 50-year-old Naples, Idaho, man died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 95 near Naples in North Idaho.

A 33-year-old Spokane man was driving a van at about noon south on the highway when he rear-ended a Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup truck, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The truck was driven by the Naples man, who had a juvenile passenger with him.

The crash pushed the truck into a northbound Honda Ridgeline, occupied by a man and a woman in their 70s from Coeur d’Alene. The truck and Honda started on fire after the crash, the release said.

The Naples man died at the scene and his juvenile passenger was airlifted to an area hospital, troopers said. The woman in the Honda was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance.

Investigators said they didn’t know whether the occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts.

ISP is investigating.

ISP did not release the names of those involved in the crash nor disclose whether anyone was arrested.