A Grip on Sports: As college athletics change, Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim spent five years working to improve, finally reaping the personal reward Monday night

• Ask Yvonne Ejim. In an era of unlimited, and uncontrolled, player movement in college athletics, Ejim stayed. Five years at Gonzaga. And reaped the rewards.

Monetary ones? More than likely not to the degree the 6-foot-1 forward could have if she had decided to follow a different, more circuitous, path. Instead, Ejim partnered with the Gonzaga women’s basketball coaching staff to build a foundation for future success.

Success that was realized to some degree Monday night. That’s when the Calgary-born-and-raised Ejim heard her name called at the WNBA draft.

An investment of time and sweat is poised to pay off in a large way for Ejim. And, down the road, could pay dividends for Lisa Fortier’s program as well. Though it has already showered the Zags with riches that are hard to quantify.

Ejim is a modern anomaly. Since the courts opened the door to unfettered free agency in college athletics, most offseason headlines revolve around who is going and who is coming. The past couple years, money, in the form of name, image and likeness rewards, have been the primary driver. The primary recruiting tool. Even in the world of the so-called Olympic sports, which rarely make money for cash-strapped athletic departments.

There is no way of knowing, officially, just how much money is thrown athletes’ way. Not at the moment. But that wasn’t part of the gameplan for Ejim anyway. Monday night was.

Get better every day. Build a foundation for future excellence every day. Show diligence in the classroom, on the court, in the locker room and in the community.

Fortier and her staff were there to facilitate it, even when Ejim was a wide-eyed freshman in the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season, as games were played at McCarthey under the watchful gaze of cardboard cutouts instead screaming fans.

Ejim left the bench in 25 of those games. Came back to it quickly, averaging just 6.5 minutes. But learned what was expected. What had to be improved. And worked on her game.

It showed each year. She improved. So did the Bulldogs. Her points per game jumped from 3.7 that freshman season to 10.1 her sophomore. Then 16.8, 19.7 and, finally, as the focal point of the team last season, 20.7. Rebounds jumped every year. So did assists.

Even with four senior starters surrounding her in 2023-24, Ejim was the star of the 32-4, Sweet-Sixteen team. Named the West Coast Conference player of the year. Defensive player of the year as well. Called on to do more this last season, she did. And won both awards again.

In between was a summer foray to Paris, where she played for the Canadian Olympic team. Played sparingly, sure, but she’s been in that position before. And used it as a springboard for success.

Which Monday night is nothing more than as well. The Indiana Fever selected Ejim in the third round. The 33rd player overall in a draft highlighted by UConn’s Paige Bueckers. At this time last year, that role was filled by Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, who just may be Ejim’s teammate this season.

It won’t be easy though. It’s notoriously difficult for anyone drafted outside the first round to make a WNBA team. GU’s Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong were taken last year in the second round by Chicago and Washington, respectively. Neither made the roster, though both played professionally overseas last season.

Fortier is sure Ejim will find a spot on a WNBA roster – at some point.

“She is going to thrive at the next level,” Fortier was quoted as saying in a GU press release. Why? “She is a worker, and knows how to receive coaching and apply it to the game.”

Fortier saw that in Ejim every day. For five years. That’s a rarity in the college game these days.

Yes, for decades the NCAA restrained trade and opportunity for athletes. It was wrong. Obviously needed to be fixed. But no one would. So the courts did. A new generation reaps the financial benefits. And everyone deals with hard-to-fathom roster chaos.

There is something to be said for sticking around, though. Ask Yvonne Ejim. Better yet, just study her career. It’s a testament to another path. A path that isn’t for everyone. A road to riches that is paved by deep, long-term personal relationships. And half a decade in one place.

WSU: There is some good news on the portal front for David Riley’s program. The Cougars have enticed their first transfer of the offseason. Greg Woods has all the details. … Every college football program’s coaching staff has a depth chart that includes each player on the roster. It changes often, based on performance and other elements. For a new staff, as is the case in Pullman, most of the first few months is spent trying to fill spots. Explore strengths and weaknesses. Get a handle on what’s needed. This time of year, it might be better defined but not set in stone. Greg spent Monday trying to determine what the Washington State board looked like. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, in the Mercury News Jon Wilner looks at the West Coast market for Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. … John Canzano answers other questions in his weekly mailbag. … Oregon is rebuilding its defensive line. … The Ducks’ welcomed back an injured offensive lineman as well. … For some reason other than long-term performance, Colorado is retiring Travis Hunter’s and Shedeur Sanders’ numbers during the spring game. … It looks as if California will lose running back Jaydn Ott to the transfer portal. … A UCLA tight end hopes to make it back quickly from ACL surgery. … Cam Skattebo may just surprise in the draft. … An Arizona receiver seems to be a great fit in the new offense. … Boise State will be looking for a veteran receiver in the portal. … Colorado State is happy with its veteran. … In basketball news, it looks as if Oregon State’s NIL-fueled men’s roster makeover will continue this offseason. And may not end for a while as the state legislature is making it easier for collectives to pay players. … Colorado has agreed to a home-and-home series with Providence. … Players not transferring are being feted these days. … A Washington women’s player was drafted by Minnesota last night. … It’s hard to win. It’s even harder to keep a winning roster together these days.

Gonzaga: We had our say about Ejim above. Greg Lee has his in this story that ran in the S-R. … There is also news from the men’s program, news that Theo Lawson covers in this piece. Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are headed to the Portsmouth Invitational tournament. … Theo also has his WCC transfer tracker, something we need to link a little more often these days.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Idaho State extended the contract of coach Cody Hawkins. … A former Sacramento State player is a success in another realm, movie making, something he believes his football experience helps. … There was a lot of news from Missoula yesterday. The Griz are losing their kicker to the portal, their starting center was granted a seventh year of eligibility and the men’s basketball team picked up a transfer. … Idaho State dipped into the Division II ranks for a rebounder. … Sacramento State is mining the portal hard. … Another Montana State women’s basketball player entered the portal.

Preps: We will highlight Dave Nichols’ main assignment below. But he also put together this roundup of Monday’s high school action as the GSL schools returned from spring break.

Chiefs: Yep, this was the main focus of Dave’s evening Monday. Rising to the Spokane Arena’s rafters to cover the WHL playoffs. And watching the host Chiefs struggle all night, losing 5-1 to Victoria in Game 2 of their second-round series. … James Snook has this photo gallery of the game as well.

Mariners: Troy Taylor is back from the injured list. Matt Brash might be right behind him. The bullpen needs the help. … We pass along this Athletic story on former White Sox World Series-clinching reliever Bobby Jenks mainly because he spent most of his high school career in Rathdrum. And partly because I once filled in as an umpire for a high school game in which he pitched.

Storm: Seattle held the second pick last night. With Bueckers off to Dallas, the Storm went big, went overseas and went with Dominique Malonga, a 6-foot-6, 19-year-old with seemingly unlimited potential.

Seahawks: We can pass along Bob Condotta’s latest mock draft in the Times. … Who would the fans take with the Hawks’ first-round pick in the NFL draft?

Masters: The roars at Augusta were louder this year. For a couple reasons.

