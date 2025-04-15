Gov. Ferguson says WA will appeal after FEMA denies state’s disaster-relief request

By Simone Carter The News Tribune </p><p>(Tacoma, Wash.)

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Washington will appeal after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied the state’s application for disaster recovery funds to deal with damage from November’s bomb cyclone.

The series of intense storms that rocked Washington last fall is estimated to have cause some $34 million in damage and claimed two lives.

In response, outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee declared a disaster across nine counties, including Whatcom, King , Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. After Ferguson took office – and more details emerged about the extent of the damage – he went on to add Clallam and Jefferson counties to the list.

Washington met all the qualifying criteria to receive such emergency-relief funds, Ferguson said in an April 14 statement.

“This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding,” the Democrat said. “Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal.”

In January, Washington asked for federal disaster-relief funds to mend the damage to electrical power systems, as well as public highways and utilities, the Governor’s Office said in a news release. FEMA replied April 11, three months later, rejecting the application without an explanation.

In an April 11 letter addressed to “Governor Inslee,” FEMA wrote that based on its review, “it has been determined that supplemental federal assistance under the Stafford Act is not warranted.”

“Therefore, I must inform you that your request for a major disaster declaration is denied,” the letter says.

At least three quarters of eligible costs from a declared disaster are typically reimbursed by federal funding, according to the Governor’s Office.

Although the state’s estimated preliminary damage is $34 million, Ferguson’s office said the amount will likely climb as the “state works with counties to update their information for an appeal.”

The state has 30 days to appeal.

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat, blasted President Donald Trump in a Monday post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that after Western Washington was struck by the largest storm in 19 years, Trump has refused to assist with covering the $34 million in damage.

“Donald Trump needs to keep FEMA intact in Washington, allocate these emergency funds, and help Seattle if we experience another disaster like this again,” said Smith, whose district includes parts of King County.

Last week Trump said he was “working on papers” to halt all federal funding for states with sanctuary cities, which would include Washington.