Prep roundup: Addi Jay pitches a no-hitter for Mt. Spokane softball; Leyton Hurley hits walk-off sac fly for University baseball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 14, Ferris 0 (5): Addi Jay pitched a no-hitter and knocked in three and the visiting Wildcats (11-0, 10-0) defeated the Saxons (4-7-1, 2-6). Quincy Schuerman went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 18, Shadle Park 9: Kara Goetz went 4 for 5 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the visiting Tigers (3-7, 3-7) defeated the Highlanders (4-7, 3-7). Beibhinn Kilgore drove in four runs for Tigers.

University 11, Cheney 1 (5): Alaina Kudrna went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (8-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-8, 3-7). Mia Ashcroft went 2 for 3 and stole a base for Cheney.

Ridgeline 24, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Giana Haiar drove in five, including a grand slam, and the Falcons (7-3, 7-2) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-12, 0-10). Lilley Triplett went 3 for 3 with a home run and stolen base for Ridgeline.

Mead 12, Central Valley 2 (5): Jaycee Coffield went 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Panthers (10-1, 8-1) defeated the visiting Bears (4-7, 4-5). Ella Bendele drove in two with a pair of doubles for Central Valley.

GSL 2A

East Valley 15, Pullman 2 (5): Maddi McGraw and Brielle Wise each drove in three runs and the visiting Knights (7-3, 7-1) defeated the Greyhounds (4-6, 4-4). Kinsey Rees tripled for Pullman.

Clarkston 10, West Valley 9: Aneysa Judy went 5 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Bantams (7-4, 6-3) defeated the Eagles (3-8, 3-6). Mollie Mourin hit a home run for West Valley.

Rogers 44, Rogers 30 (5): Autumn Whitacre went 4 for 7 and the Pirates (1-10, 1-8) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-8, 0-8).

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

University 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Leyton Hurley hit a walk-off sacrifice fly scoring Logan Spradling and the Titans (8-2, 8-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (8-3, 6-3). Marco Longo struck out seven in a complete game one-hitter for U-Hi.

Shadle Park 4, Ridgeline 2: Tyler Yarger had three hits including a double and two RBIs as the Highlanders (6-5, 4-5) beat the visiting Falcons (4-7, 4-5). Mikey Macall had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeline.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Central Valley 5: Jackson Mott had two hits and two RBIs as the visiting Bullpups (10-2, 8-1) beat the Bears (8-3, 7-2). Kamden Lanphere had two hits including a home run and two RBIs for Central Valley.

Ferris 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Colton Smith hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning and the Saxons (1-10, 1-8) came from behind to beat the visiting Tigers (4-7, 3-6).

Mead 2, Cheney 1: Brayden Payette pitched a complete game, allowing just one run, and the visiting Panthers (1-10, 1-8) beat the Blackhawks (5-6, 3-6). Marcus Belarde had two hits for Cheney.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

Pullman 3, North Central 0: Clarens Dollin scored two goals and the Greyhounds (11-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-6-1, 2-5).

West Valley 5, Rogers 1: The visiting Eagles (8-2, 5-2) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-7).

Clarkston 3, Deer Park 2: The Bantams (3-6, 2-6) defeated the visiting Stags (4-5, 3-4).

Boys Tennis GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 3: At RL. Ridgeline’s Jackson Hieb defeated Sam Benedetti 6-3, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Luke Fredekind/Kellan Long of Ridgeline swept Drew Mercier/Cesar Alatorre 6-2, 6-4.

Ferris 5, Cheney 2: At CHE. Ferris’s Charles LaSalle defeated Jacob Estock 6-2, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Tacen Cobb/Luke Roland of Ferris swept Reece Higbee/Dallin Davis 6-1, 6-3.

University 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At UNI. University’s Garret Christiansen swept Issac Hewa 6-1, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Riley Yates/Mike Coe of University defeated Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckly.

Girls Tennis GSL 4A/3A

Mead 6, Lewis and Clark 1: At MEA. Mead’s Lexi Mattox defeated Daphne Rabinovitch 6-7(3), 6-0, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow of Lewis and Clark swept Julia Benton/Addy Oglesbee 6-2, 6-1.

University 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At MTS. University’s Kailee Alteneder defeated Addison Vanwert 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler of University defeated Ava Bunney/Almina Zukic 6-3, 6-4.