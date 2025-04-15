WA Senate OKs new permit requirement for firearm purchases

Shauna Sowersby The Seattle Times

Apr. 15—OLYMPIA — Washingtonians are one step closer to needing a permit in order to buy firearms after Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of a proposal Monday evening.

House Bill 1163 passed the Senate with a 29-19 vote, and will now head back to the House to concur on amendments made in the Senate. If amendments are agreed upon by the House, the bill will head to Gov. Bob Ferguson’s desk for a signature to be signed into law.

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, who sponsored a similar version of the measure in the Senate, said on the debate floor Monday that he believed the permit requirement is a “commonsense measure that will save lives and enhance public safety.”

“That’s the most important mission of (HB) 1163, but it also supports responsible gun ownership and it creates safer communities throughout Washington,” he said. The measure, Liias added, builds on existing practices such as the 10-day waiting period; he said the permitting system would reduce the “diversion of methods” to those who should not have firearms, such as people with criminal backgrounds.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, along with a host of other Democratic House lawmakers, would require gun buyers to apply for a five-year permit by submitting fingerprints through a local law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction where they live. It would require a certificate of completion of a certified firearm safety course in the previous five years, or proof that applicants are exempt from taking the course. Fees and completed applications must also be submitted in order to apply for the permit, which must be renewed every five years.

Certified firearm training programs must also include live-fire exercises and demonstration by applicants that they can safely handle firearms, as well as the firing of a minimum of 50 rounds. Training can be sponsored by federal, state, tribal, county or municipal law enforcement agencies; colleges or universities; nationally recognized organizations that offer firearms training; or a firearms training school with certified instructors.

Permits to buy firearms must be issued to eligible applicants, or denied to ineligible applicants, within 30 days the application’s filing. The deadline is extended to 60 days for eligible applicants who do not have a valid permanent Washington driver’s license or identification card, or if they have not been a state resident for the previous consecutive 90 days.

No Republicans were in favor of the proposal, which Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, called on the debate floor an “assault” on taxpayers.

Schoesler said that in addition to increased hunting and fishing licenses costs Democrats introduced this session, making it more difficult to obtain firearms through a new permit system is “simply a poorly designed assault on hardworking taxpayers” who want to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

He contended that in some counties, the requirements would make it “impossible” to “find a place to legally get licensed to buy a basic firearm for legitimate purposes.”

More than a dozen amendments were proposed on the floor by several Republicans, but many were not adopted. An amendment by Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, D-Gig Harbor, changed the time frame for the live-fire component to every 10 years instead of every five.

Bills must be concurred on by April 27, the last day of the legislative session.