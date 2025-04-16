A Grip on Sports: It’s football’s turn in the portal despite basketball not even near done as college sports dominate such discussions year-round these days

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Had enough of transfer portal news, good or bad? Sorry, it’s only going to get worse. It’s football’s turn to make headlines. The sport’s transfer window opens today.

• Ever go grocery shopping, armed with a list that seemed oh-so-complete when you left the house? And then return home, everything checked off, to find the Swiss cheese you thought was fine had a green spot or two on the other side? Back to the store it is.

Welcome to college football, 2025.

Spring practice is finished at most schools. Competition has determined the hierarchy. The hay is in the barn, so to speak. Except a couple of bales are about to disappear.

Look, the 100 or so players in your favorite team’s locker room are not of one mind. Some will exit spring sure of their status. Others? Maybe it’s time to go elsewhere, whatever the reason. The well-stocked linebacker room? All of a sudden it has more holes than a block of fine-aged Swiss. There is a way to restock, sure. But that takes money and another trip to the transfer market.

• By the way, players don’t have to wait for the window to open to actually transfer. Many announce their intentions early, either already holding an offer – I know, that’s not supposed to happen but no one follows the NCAA’s rules these days – or hoping to fill the first available spot.

The latter was in play this week when Cal’s Jaydn Ott, a running back who rushed for 1,305 yards in 2023 before suffering through injuries in 2024, played in the Bears’ Spring Game Saturday, posted a cryptic social media line about loyalty over the weekend, and then reached agreement with Oklahoma on a new deal Tuesday.

• Back in the late spring of 1983, I had a night off from working in the Spokesman-Review sports department. So I headed over the CCS and watched a charity basketball game. It was my first time watching John Stockton live. I was not impressed. Said so in the office later. More than 40 years later, someone from those days will occasionally remind me of that pronouncement.

Turns out Stockton went directly from his offseason job in construction to the gym. Was beat. And, as he told me later, had no energy.

We tell this story for a variety of reasons. Today, it’s to serve as a cautionary tale for what’s about to follow: I don’t really understand Duke, Alabama, Kansas and Florida reportedly pursuing Washington State transfer Cedric Coward.

Don’t get me wrong. Coward was a standout at Willamette. At Eastern Washington. In his way-too-short stint with the Cougars. The 6-foot-6 guard has skills. Might have meant the difference for WSU in their pursuit of an NCAA berth last season. But a guy who some of the best programs in the nation would rely on in pursuit of a national title? Not sure about that. The numbers agree.

In his last two seasons, a full one at Eastern and the six games with Washington State, Coward played seven games against Power 4 schools. In those contests, he was 32-of-77 from the field (41.6%), 8-of-33 from beyond the arc (24.2%) and scored 81 points (11.6 per game). That’s not all that efficient.

Last year, when Aidan Mahaney transferred from Saint Mary’s to defending-champion UConn, we thought that was a mistake. And shared those thoughts here. The go-to guy for the Gaels turned into the-hardly-used guy for the Huskies. And is looking for a new home this offseason.

It’s an apple-to-oranges comparison in many ways. The final price, however, just may be the same.

• It wasn’t too long ago Luis Castillo was the unquestioned ace of the Mariners’ pitching staff. Those days are no longer here. In fact, when George Kirby is healthy, Castillo might just be the M’s fifth-best starter.

Which is why, when offseason rumors began Jerry Dipoto was dangling Castillo, holder of a strong no-trade clause, for a bat, we expressed hope they were true. Might have been actually. And Dipoto may not have been able to find a partner.

Castillo was not good – six earned runs in four-plus innings – Tuesday in his return to Cincinnati. Consistently good would be a better description and that’s his issue these days. Still overpowering at times, his margin of error has shrunk the past couple seasons. When he misses, hitters miss less often.

For Seattle to reach its goals this season, Castillo doesn’t have to be the ace. He just has to return to the days when he delivered a solid start each time out.

WSU: Yes, there have been defections from the Cougars’ men’s basketball roster. There will also be reinforcements, the first of which is guard Jerone Morton. Greg Woods spoke with Morton and has this introductory story. … If you want more on Coward’s future prospects, Greg has that as well. By the way, Washington is the other school in Coward’s top five. That seems like a spot in which he would be a viable fit. The Huskies, last in the Big Ten last season, need players with his skills to improve. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner’s Mercury News column about the only two ways to fix college athletics’ major issues is spot on. … Washington was back on the practice field Tuesday, with the safety position in the spotlight. … Oregon is replacing 80% of its starting offensive line. … The number retirement choices made by Colorado has led to more than a few alums criticizing the school. … The Buffs are looking for their next quarterback. … Everyone will be shopping in the portal. That includes Utah and Arizona. … The transfers already in Westwood are making an impact. … Wildcat quarterback Noah Fifita holds a camp with more than one focus. … Boise State lost a fan favorite to the portal. … San Diego State doesn’t see a lot of roster movement upcoming. … The new starting running back expects to “get downhill” for Colorado State. … In basketball news, Arizona and UConn will play for the next two years. … San Diego State added a shooting guard from the portal.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, we can pass along more on Idaho State extending coach Cody Hawkins’ contract. … Former Montana head coach Larry Donovan died recently. … UC Davis already has an important win in the books.

Preps: The Greater Spokane League honored its scholar-athletes Tuesday. Dave Nichols has this coverage, including a little something on each of the 34 selections.

Indians: Dave also monitored Spokane’s first road game of the season, an 8-2 win in Hillsboro.

Mariners: We linked the game story about Seattle’s 8-4 defeat above. That S-R piece is available here as well. … Aaron Judge will serve as the captain of the U.S. Team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Who else will join him? … Ben Williamson singled in his first big league at-bat. … Torpedo bats are going to stick around a while.

Storm: Matt Calkins’ column about Dominique Malonga’s potential ran in the S-R today. … How was the Storm’s draft received?

Kraken: The season is over. It ended Tuesday night in a 6-5 loss to the L.A. Kings. … How do you build a successful hockey franchise? We wonder if the answers supplied by Kraken owner Samantha Holloway to Tim Booth of the Times are the right ones. After all, there is still some question whether Seattle has a successful franchise.

Seahawks: Bob Condotta’s mock draft ran in the S-R today. … We have another one to pass along from The Athletic that covers every pick. … The Hawks have to answer their offensive questions.

Golf: Playing the sport at the highest level has a tendency to strain a player mentally. Rory McIlroy tried a different approach Sunday. It worked. Sort of.

• I’ve been able to watch Coward play a lot more than once. And I’m hoping I’m wrong about his fit with a title contender, if that’s what he chooses. And I am well aware others have fewer doubts. But it’s my job to have an opinion about such things – and to share it – knowing full well it may come back to haunt me. Hopefully, for another 40 years. Until later …