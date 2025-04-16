‘A little milk goes a long way’: Breast milk can now be donated at Deaconess Hospital

When her son spent the first nine days of his life in the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, Rikki Hector was not sure she would be able to breastfeed him. Now she wants to donate her breast milk to other mothers in the same situation.

“It was the nurses in the NICU that helped me pump for the first time. So when I was able to produce milk for not only him but other babies – I decided to donate,” she said.

In partnership with Northwest Mothers Milk Bank, Deaconess is now accepting breast milk donations, which will go to premature babies born in Spokane and across the Pacific Northwest.

Since opening the milk bank in February, Deaconess has received more than a thousand ounces of breast milk. That amount alone can feed approximately 250 babies.

“We felt very strongly about partnering with our community and giving back to the milk bank that is supplying us,” said Deaconess NICU nurse manager Sarah Hurley.

Deaconess orders 500 ounces of breast milk from NMMB each week to feed babies at the NICU. While formula is available, many babies born premature need human breast milk to get strong.

“Breast milk is just the foundation that all these babies need. If we don’t have mom’s milk, the best alternative is donated human milk. Having that access ensures Spokane’s smallest and sickest babies have the safest journey while they’re here,” said NICU registered dietician Kendra O’Brien.

Breast milk collected at the Deaconess milk bank will not go directly to the NICU. Once dropped off, the milk will be sent for pasteurization. Hospitals across the region use the milk, including those in Spokane.

To donate at the Deaconess milk bank, women must sign up as a donor at donatemilk.org and then call Deaconess at 509-603-7277 to set up a time to drop off the milk between 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

There’s another milk bank at Unify Community Health located at 120 W Mission Ave. Drop-off can be coordinated there by calling 509-795-9692.

“A little milk goes a long way,” said Northwest Mothers Milk Bank clinical director Joanne Ransom. “A community based location such as MultiCare milk drop will help to make it easier for milk donors that live in the Spokane community who want to share their milk. They go through our screening process, and once they’re approved, they can drop their milk here at a place that they trust.”