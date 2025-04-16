Aidan Longwell has 3 hits, 2 RBIs; Spojane Indians handle Hillsboro 802

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Aidan Longwell had three hits and two RBIs, Cole Messina homered and the Spokane Indians handled the first-place Hillsboro Hops 8-2 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League game at Hillsboro Ballpark on Wednesday.

For the second game in a row, the Indians (6-5) jumped on top with an early solo home run – Messina turned on an offspeed pitch in the second inning for his first homer of the season.

They added a run in the third when Longwell tripled and scored on Skyler Messinger’s double.

Hillsboro (7-4) rallied in the fifth off Indians starter Michael Prosecky. Jackson Feltner was hit by a pitch and went to second on Gavin Logan’s single. Both runners moved up on a sacrifice, then Drew Jones singled to score Feltner.

Prosecky made it through the inning before departing. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks, striking out two and throwing 78 pitches, 48 for strikes.

The Indians answered right back in the sixth in a big way.

Messina and EJ Andrews walked and both runners moved up on a sacrifice. Jared Thomas and Braylen Wimmer walked to force in a run. Another run came in on a fly out and the Hops changed pitchers.

Reliever Sam Knowlton was greeted by Longwell’s two-run double, then Messinger was hit by a pitch. Jesus Ordonez followed with a single, scoring Longwell.

Messina and Andrews drew walks, forcing in the sixth run of the inning.