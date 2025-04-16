Democratic congresswoman, state party chair to hold Spokane townhall

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, a Democrat who represents the Tacoma and Olympic peninsulas in Congress, will host a town hall in Spokane Friday evening along with state Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad and others to discuss “illegal and damaging actions by Trump, Musk, and their allies,” according to a news release.

The town hall, which will be held in the Spokane Community College Lair Student Center at 5:30 p.m. Friday, is open to the public. Attendees may bring signage.

Those hoping to attend are encouraged to RSVP, as seating is limited to 350, with around 100 seats already reserved. The RSVP form is available on the Spokane County Democrats website.

In addition to Randall and Conrad, Spokane County Democrats Chair Naida Spencer and Spokane Public Schools Board Member Jenny Slagle will participate; Mayor Lisa Brown will deliver opening remarks.

The event is meant to let local voters voice their concerns about the federal government, Washington Democrats spokesman Stephen Reed said in a brief interview.

Spokane’s Republican congressman, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, hosted town halls in Ritzville and Spokane last month. The one in Spokane was particularly disruptive, and he criticized some of the attendees for their behavior.

Reed noted that the state Democratic party would do “everything possible” to elect Democrats across the state in 2026, including in what has become a historically uncompetitive Eastern Washington district.