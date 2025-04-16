Emina Ekic propels Zephyr to 3-0 shutout over Lexington on Wednesday

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Emina Ekic finished with two goals and one assist to propel the Spokane Zephyr to a 3-0 rout over Lexington (4-14-4) in a USL Super League match at Lexington SC Stadium on Wednesday.

The Zephyr (8-7-7) caught fire early, scoring twice in the first 15 minutes before leaving Lexington in the dust with a third goal in the second half.

In the sixth minute, Ekic lofted the ball to defender Sydney Cummings in the center of the goalie box off a corner kick. Cummings jumped with two Lexington defenders leaping behind her, and headed the ball inches past the goal line to score the fastest goal in team history.

At the 13-minute mark, Ekic, who leads the team in goals (seven) and assists (five), blasted an open shot that breezed past Lexington goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba from the top of the penalty box to give the Zephyr a 2-0 cushion.

The game’s final goal came in the 50th minute when Ekic toe-tapped the ball into the bottom-right corner from inside the goalie box, off Ally Cook’s short pass.

With 35 clearances and 14 interceptions, Spokane allowed 10 shots, and only four on target, earning a shutout after surrendering four goals in the team’s past two meetings with Lexington.

Hope Hisey posted four saves to earn her eighth clean sheet, putting her one behind Dallas goalkeeper Madison White, who leads the league with nine, in the USL Super League Golden Glove race.

Along with her goal, Cummings registered eight clearances and Sarah Clark added seven. Defender Alyssa Bourgeois also logged six interceptions.

Spokane is 5-0-1 in its past six games, scoring 12 goals in that span.

The Zephyr finish their two-game road trip against first-place Carolina Ascent (11-5-7) on Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.