Locally: Cheney High diver Alma Smith qualifies for international competition

From staff reports

Two-time Washington state champion diver and Cheney High School standout Alma Smith will once again take his talents to the international stage

Smith, a standout diver from Cheney High School and Inland Empire Diving, has officially qualified to represent the United States on the AAU Diving National Team.

After his showing at the Red, White, Blue Qualifiers in Portland on April 4, Smith qualified for international competition later this year.

Alma, 17, has been diving for four years and continues to compete at the highest levels in Washington state. He won the state championship for Cheney High School in both 2023 and 2024, and finished second this year. He has also made two national championship appearances with Inland Empire Diving.

“Qualifying for international competitions means a lot to me, growing up I really only saw sports as a fun activity but now it’s offering amazing opportunities that I would have never imagined,” Smith said in an Inland Empire Diving release. “I’m more than happy to welcome this in as a new chapter in my life.”

The international event will take place in Rijeka, Croatia, July 3–6, 2025. Alma qualified to compete in the one-meter and three-meter events as part of the AAU National Team delegation.

College golf

Gonzaga’s Grace Lee was named the West Coast Conference women’s golfer of the month for March, the conference announced Tuesday.

Lee had three Top-10 finishes in three events in the month, highlighted by a first-place finish at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on March 26. She took medalist honors at the 39th annual event in Hawaii. She finished third at the USF Invitational and seventh at the Tulane Classic.

In her win at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, the junior finished 11-under (205) in the event. Her second round 66 (-6) matched the third-lowest round in program history. Her 205 tournament total is the second-lowest all-time at GU, only behind her own school record of 200 at the 2023 Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational.

College track

Gonzaga men’s cross country and track & field coach Pat Tyson announced the signing of Jack Huarte on Tuesday. Huarte, an in-state signee from Eastside Catholic High School, is set to join the Bulldogs this fall.

Huarte is a four-time 3A state cross country championship qualifier and is coming off a 16th place finish last fall at the title meet in Pasco to earn first-team all-state honors. One week later, Huarte placed first in the open invite section at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, running a PR time of 15:28.20 and winning by seven seconds.