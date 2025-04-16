WA officials urge people to get REAL ID, with deadline 3 weeks away

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

With the May 7 deadline to get REAL ID-compliant identification just three weeks away, there’s no time to procrastinate, federal and Washington state officials said Wednesday at a news conference at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Some Department of Licensing offices are seeing up to a 1½ hour wait, and appointments are filling up “pretty fast,” spokesperson Nathan Olson said. He said with limited staff, the department doesn’t plan to extend office hours to address the crunch.

Travelers should also take into account the fact that it will take one to two weeks for the physical documents such as REAL ID-compliant state driver’s licenses to arrive at their home, said department spokesperson Christine Anthony.

Nearly 20% of U.S. travelers at the country’s airports still need REAL ID-compliant identification, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

With Sea-Tac Airport screening about 60,000 people each day, that means nearly 12,000 travelers are without REAL ID-compliant identification, said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

If people don’t have the correct documents, they could face delays with additional screening or may even be turned away at security, Dankers said.

It’s been two decades since the REAL ID Act was passed to set minimum nationwide security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs following the Sept. 11 terror attack. Federal authorities had issued several delays on when they plan to enforce the law, but they said it’s for real this year.

“Human nature is to procrastinate and we’re now at that point where there’s no more time to procrastinate,” Dankers said. “(The) window is closing and it’s closing very quickly.”

Travelers 18 years and older flying by plane domestically will need one of these forms of identification:

• A REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card

• U.S. passport

• U.S. passport card

• Foreign passport

• Border crossing card

• A permanent resident card (known as a green card)

• U.S. Department of Defense ID

• Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766)

• Other forms of identification accepted by the TSA

People applying for an enhanced driver’s license or ID need to bring proof of identity, citizenship and Washington state residency to their appointment. They will pay a fee of $116 for an enhanced driver’s license if it’s their first license or $7 a year until expiration if upgrading a nonenhanced one.

Proof of citizenship is required to obtain REAL ID-compliant enhanced driver’s licenses and IDs, which can also be used to travel by land or sea (but not plane) to Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean.

But noncitizens can use a different form of ID such as a permanent resident card to meet the requirements.

There’s no room for excuses that you didn’t know about the upcoming REAL ID deadline, Dankers said.

“Those people are living under a rock.”