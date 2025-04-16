Washington Senate passes bill to require speed limiting devices for habitual speeders

By Albert James Washington State Standard

The state Senate passed a bill Tuesday attempting to stop habitual speeders in their tracks.

Passed on a 40-8 vote, House Bill 1596 would require certain drivers to install an “intelligent speed assistance” device that limits their car to the posted speed limit of the area they are in. Drivers with the device would be allowed to exceed the speed limit up to three times a month.

Similar to how ignition interlock devices are mandated for people with a history of drunk driving, a person would have a speed limiter if they get a restricted license that requires one, during a probation period after getting their license suspended for reckless driving or excessive speeding, or if they have been ordered to have a device by a court.

“Installing intelligent speed assistance devices in vehicles will guarantee that drivers physically cannot exceed the speed limit,” said Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, during the floor debate.

“It is also a reminder to the drivers of their dangerous driving behavior, and hopefully will serve as a tool for lasting behavior change,” he added.

“We’re losing family members, we’re losing lost souls to those who are intentionally choosing to drive fast. And this will provide an opportunity to save our neighbors and increase our public safety,” said prime sponsor Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, after the bill passed.

Leavitt pointed to state data showing fatal car crashes have been on an upward trend since 2019, with a growing number of them involving speeding.

She was particularly moved by a crash in King County last March that killed 38-year-old Andrea Smith and three children. A man was accused of causing the crash by driving well over 100 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone. He pleaded guilty earlier this month.

The bill was titled “The BEAM Act” in honor of those who died in the crash.

“BEAM is an acronym for the first letter of the first name of the four who died last March in Renton, so Boyd, Eloise, Andrea and Matilda,” Leavitt explained.

Eight Republicans ultimately voted against the legislation. Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, said while he supports the intent of stopping habitual speeders, he had concerns about oversight and monitoring “creeping into others” with one or two isolated incidents.

“There could be an instance where you have to speed, a medical emergency where something is happening – maybe your wife’s having a baby and you’re exceeding the speed limit and then you get caught like that,” he said.

The bill will go back to the House to concur with amendments made in the Senate before heading over to the governor.

“I’ve heard from the governor’s office that they’re very excited about this bill and about the ability to save lives,” Leavitt said. “So I’m feeling very confident that we’ll get it over the finish line this year.”

This article was produced as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program, a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.