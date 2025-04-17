10 Under $10 for the weekend of April 18-20

1 Earth Day River Cleanup – Remove litter and debris from the Spokane riverbanks. This event is part of ongoing efforts to clean the Spokane River. Supplies will be provided. 10 a.m. Saturday. High Bridge Park, 330 S. A St. Admission: Free.

2 Buffalo Exchange Earth Day – $1 Sale – Shop a special selection of $1 clothing and accessories. Proceeds go to American Wild Horse Conservation and their goal to ensure America’s wild horses and burros remain free and receive humane treatment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Buffalo Exchange, 407 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Suncrest Spring Vendor and Craft Fair – Fifth semi-annual vendor and craft fair. Held in the community of Suncrest. Music and a wide variety of vendors. 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Zips Drive-in Suncrest, 5919 Highway 291, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. Admission: Free.

4 Spokane Bike Swap – Shop and sell biking equipment featuring new and used bikes for every type, size and price. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: $7

5 Spring in Spokane Makers Market – Dozens of local artisans with gifts, decor, art, food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Page 42 Bookstore, 3010 N. Crestline St. (509) 202-2551. Admission: Free.

6 Board Game Night – Open tabletop game day. Space for board games, card games and more. All skill levels are welcome. Some games will be provided but can bring your own. 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. (509) 314-5605. Admission: Free.

7 Inanna McCarty – View artworks by the SFCC sƛ̓xetkw Artist-in-Residence, kʷaɁowišč tyee Inanna McCarty. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 30. SFCC Fine Arts Gallery, 3410 W. Whistalks Way, Bldg. 6. Admission: Free.

8 Pieced Together: 2025 Senior Art & Design Exhibit – An eclectic and engaging selection of works from Whitworth University’s art and graphic design majors. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through May 17. Bryan Oliver Gallery Whitworth, 300 W. Hawthorne Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Community Art Night – An afternoon of creativity, connection and laughter featuring hands-on art activities, from take-home projects to a collaborative group mural. Then, watch your artwork come to life in an unscripted Blue Door Theatre improv show. 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theatre. 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $10

10 Spokane Watercolor Society Juried Show – A national show of traditional and contemporary original artworks sponsored annually by the Spokane Watercolor Society. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through May 4. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture Helen South Alexander Gallery, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.