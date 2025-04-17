Alex Jackson and Susan Stacey: Proposed state taxes and cuts to health care would put Spokane hospitals in intensive care

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Alex Jackson and Susan Stacey

The Washington state Legislature is poised to put hospitals across the state and in the Inland Northwest in intensive care with proposed taxes and cuts to health care.

Budget and tax proposals under consideration by the Washington state House and Senate will reduce resources for hospital services by $280 to $330 million annually when the cuts are fully implemented.

Spokane County hospitals are facing a serious challenge, along with hospitals across the state. To balance the budget, Washington state’s Legislature is considering proposals that would cut hospital funding. State lawmakers are also considering a 1% business and occupation tax surcharge. The proposed B&O tax surcharge would add more than $150 million in costs to our systems combined each year, systems already operating on razor-thin margins.

Combined, these actions could remove more than $600 million from Washington hospitals by 2029. We are sounding the alarm – not just for our organizations, but also for the patients and communities we serve.

The health care system in our state is a crucial safety net, but it is fragile. We care for everyone who walks through our doors, regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay. Seven in 10 people who are cared for in Washington hospitals are covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which pays at least 20% below the cost of care – meaning we spend significantly more to care for those patients than Medicare and Medicaid reimburse us for that care. In addition, commercial insurance payments have not kept pace with inflation. Yet our own expenses – including employing skilled staff, replacing supplies and upgrading equipment – continue to increase more than 10% a year.

These factors, combined with the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, mean we are struggling financially, our savings have been gutted and our ability to serve as a community safety net is under threat. We cannot absorb new taxes and funding cuts without making painful trade-offs that will hurt patient care.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, and MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals provide access to life-saving health care services. They also provide access to services that keep our community healthy, including primary care, specialty care, community health outreach, prenatal care, and labor and delivery services.

Everything from primary care and physical therapy to cancer care and rural trauma services could feel the impact if these proposals are passed. Delaying care isn’t just an inconvenience – it can be deadly. Patients in communities throughout Spokane County could face even more overcrowded emergency rooms, longer wait times and limited access to specialty care.

This isn’t sustainable. And it’s not fair to the communities we serve.

Together, we urge lawmakers to make patient care a priority, ensure adequate hospital funding, and eliminate the proposed new taxes on hospitals and health systems from the final budget.

Alex Jackson is MultiCare senior vice-president and chief executive for the Inland Northwest and Yakima regions. Susan Stacey, RN, MBA, FACHE, is chief executive for the Providence Inland Northwest Service Area. Both live in Spokane.