Amanda Bynes just wants to chat with her fans. That will cost them $50 a month

LOS ANGELES — Amanda Bynes just wants to talk with her fans — at least with the ones willing to pay. The former child actor has joined OnlyFans.

“I’m on onlyfans now!” Bynes wrote in an Instagram story Tuesday. “Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.” (Though it has created seven-figure income for some creators, OnlyFans does have a reputation for NSFW content.)

She has set her subscription rate at $50 a month and has yet to post anything on her account.

The 39-year-old, who did Nickelodeon’s “All That” sketch show from 1996 to 2002, has been trying to settle on a future path for a while now after announcing she was retiring from acting in June 2010 and then unannouncing it a week later.

“Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” said Bynes, then 24, in her retirement announcement. “If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it.” Upon her return, she said simply, “I’m unretired.”

Soon after that, life began to spiral for the “She’s the Man” star.

Bynes went under conservatorship late in fall 2013, while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in July in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

Prior to that, Bynes had engaged in a range of erratic behavior — including incidents involving alleged hit-and-run and DUI— before she was possibly diagnosed with mental illness in 2014. Her parents said in mid-2013 that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months. Bynes’ attorney denied that the former actor had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She accused her father of sexual and verbal abuse in October 2014, then recanted her allegations. At the time, mom Lynn Bynes told E! News through her attorney, “It saddens me beyond belief that my husband’s character could be slandered in such a way.”

“My clients are very concerned about their daughter,” Tamar Arminak, Lynn Bynes’ attorney, told ABC News in a statement at the time. “Despite what is being reported, they are doing everything they can to help Amanda.”

Amanda Bynes was soon released from a psychiatric facility where she’d been on involuntary hold and a month later said in a series of tweets, “I’m so mad at my parents. They are with holding my belongings and money from me so I don’t have new clothes or enough money to rent an apartment. We aren’t speaking. So until I get a different conservator ill look terrible because I don’t have enough to get new clothes or anything I need.”

A few weeks later, she apologized through her attorney for saying in leaked recordings that she wanted to kill her parents and burn down her mom’s house.

She has since gotten sober. In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with an associate’s degree in product management. She got engaged in 2020 to Paul Michael, whom she met in the context of rehab, though they broke up about two years later.

In 2022, she successfully removed herself from that conservatorship, which had control of her estate and her person — i.e. her money and her body — for almost nine years. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently,” Bynes said in a statement to People, “and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.” She also thanked her attorney and her parents for their help.

However, in 2023 she came into contact with authorities twice. The first time, she was found roaming naked near downtown L.A. and placed on a psychiatric hold. The second time, police responded to a call from a woman in distress who TMZ said was later determined to be Bynes. She was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

Bynes launched a podcast with friend Paul Sieminski later that year, but that ground to a halt after only one episode. A promised reboot never manifested. Then in 2024 she told fans via social media that she had been struggling with depression. A few months later, in October, People reported that she had collaborated with a fashion designer, providing the original art that went on shirts and shorts. The capsule collection sold out.

Now to see if Bynes’ OnlyFans effort is as successful.