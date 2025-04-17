Canada chock full of sights and delights

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com

Oh, Canada! Our neighbor to the north offers families a wide range of vacation opportunities. You’ll find history, culture and extraordinary natural beauty. Plus, polar bears.

Remember that a valid U.S. passport, passport card or NEXUS card is required for American citizens to enter Canada. Children under 16 only need proof of U.S. citizenship.

Here are five Canadian destinations to consider:

Churchill, Manitoba

If you yearn to see polar bears in the wild, this northern Manitoba enclave is the place to be. Located on the migration route between the bear dens and their feeding grounds, the town is ground zero for those who want the chance to learn about and glimpse the animals in their native environment. Almost 1,000 bears live near what has been called the Polar Bear Capital of the world.

Tundra buggies transport visitors into the vast landscape outside of town to photograph and observe the seal hunters. Helicopter tours are also possible. Slot the destination onto your list for viewing the northern lights and beluga whale watching in the summer months.

Info: www.travelmanitoba.com

British Columbia

A spring or summer visit to BC means warm weather, long days, and the option for plenty of time in nature. There is so much to see and do in this Canadian playground. Wondering where to start?

Perhaps you’ve heard of the Inside Passage. It’s that scenic chain of channels, bays and islands that create Canada’s diverse Pacific coastline. It’s popular with kayakers, whale watchers, birders, boaters and adventurers. You’ll also want to put Vancouver on your radar. Located on the edge of wilderness, the hip urban area offers cutting edge dining with fresh seafood and farm to table offerings as well as museums of interest to every age group. Don’t miss the scenic drive from Vancouver to the mountain ski town of Whistler via the Sea-to-Sky Highway. Along the way you’ll pass sheer rock faces, waterfalls, fjords, alpine forests and the snow-capped Coast Mountains.

Info: www.hellobc.com

Prince Edward Island

Published in 1908, the novel “Anne of Green Gables” has played a major role in drawing tourists to Canada’s smallest province, located off the east coast of Canada in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

Today, literary fans make their way to P.E.I. to see the sites portrayed in the book and to learn more about its author, Lucy Maud Montgomery. You’ll also want to check out the island’s top-notch golf courses, hike or bike the Confederation Trail, enjoy ocean views, sample seafood in small towns and relish quiet time in nature.

Info: www.tourismpei.com

Dawson City, Yukon

Make your way to Dawson City, at the confluence of the Klondike and Yukon Rivers, to learn about the gritty Gold Rush days and the great stampede of treasure seekers who hastened north in search of fortune. Visit the Dawson City Museum and stop by the Robert Service Cabin during the summer months for daily poetry readings. Hiking, fishing, cycling, canoeing and dog sledding are among the popular activities in the fabled territory. Wild, mountainous and sparsely populated, the Yukon is as big as Spain. As Canada’s last frontier, it attracts adventuresome souls eager for wide open spaces, outdoor adventure and quirky bits of history.

Info: www.travelyukon.com

Seaside Victoria

The temperate climate you’ll find in this seaside enclave on the Pacific coast provides year-round opportunity for outdoor activities that include whale watching, kayaking, boat tours and even surfing. Explore the culturally rich city, infused with a blend of European, Asian and British influences, on foot, aboard a horse-drawn carriage or via bike tour. Enjoy local cuisine, picnic-style, while relaxing at the beach. Play golf, take a rainforest tour or stroll along regional trails.

Info: www.tourismvictoria.com