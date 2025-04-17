Front Porch: On the march for gender equality, women’s pockets still coming up short

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Pockets in women’s slacks are terrible. If they’re even present.

For just about forever, men’s pants have had deep and numerous pockets because, I’m guessing, of all the manly items they have to carry around – pocket knife, wallet, mini-flashlight, Leatherman, random nuts and bolts, nail clippers, maybe tobacco and other guy-stuff – plus a cellphone and handkerchief (large, cotton and folded into a square, not those sissy little tissue packs).

Oh, and keys, unless they’re on a carabiner clipped to the belt or beltloop instead.

Women were not supposed to need such body-hugging hidey-holes because, after all, we had gender-assigned things to carry our stuff in – dainty purses for evening or formal occasions, handbags of assorted sizes for daytime use and backpacks for those needing to tote serious lady gear.

Pockets in our slacks were a mere token, fit for nothing more serious than a lipstick, a tissue or two or maybe a few breath mint.

And even if we had back pockets, they were shallow and not useful for anything more than a spare key.

As women engage in more athletic activities and jeans have become part of the national uniform, the pocket situation has improved, but we’re not where the men are yet. I’ve been aware of the disparity for some years, but it has only become relevant in my life in the last year or two.

I stopped carrying a handbag of any sort. Or fanny pack. Or backpack.

The decision was a practical one. I had always had a large bag, as I found it difficult to eliminate some of the items I carried when my now-middle-aged sons were children – a few Band-Aids, lip cream, lots of hankies or tissues, emery board, checkbook, calendar, phone, pens, a notepad and way more. It was a lot, and I was sure I’d need every item … sometime.

I’d carry my bag with a cross-shoulder strap, so my hands were free. As my balance got less reliable, however, I found it destabilizing, a challenge I definitely didn’t need.

So I decided I’d just do what the men do – use my pants pockets. Easier said than done.

The goal was to anticipate what I needed that day, and I’d leave home with the bare minimum – phone, wallet (I downgraded from a big fat one to the small one I use when traveling), pill container and keys. I’d add my pocket calendar or checkbook or whatever, as called for that day.

So here’s what I encountered, on multiple pairs of pants – the front pockets were too shallow and did not accommodate a phone easily. I didn’t like my phone sticking out of my (also shallow) back pocket; my shirt got hung up on it, and it seemed too easy to steal. My key chain bulged. Nothing worked right.

I have managed to find some jeans that have shallow-but-wide front pockets, so my phone fits horizontally, though if angled incorrectly, it jabs me in the hip when I sit down. Keys, now close to the front zipper no longer look bumpy, and the wallet fits nicely.

It’s really great on days when I can wear a sleeveless puffy jacket, wherein lie numerous deep pockets, and I can load up. But, alas, summer beckons, and I’ll no longer have that extra support when it’s hot out.

My new system is a little clumsy and limiting, but, I must say, it has greatly aided my sense of balance, and I feel steadier on my feet.

One side effect I hadn’t anticipated, but have adapted to – and I don’t care what my neighbors think – is bringing in the mail.

I am often seen transporting it in my teeth while toting grocery sacks in each hand from car to kitchen.

One makes do as one must.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by email at upwindsailor@comcast.net