Funk and soul coming to the Fox, thanks to Tower of Power

From staff reports

On their 2025 tour, Tower of Power are bringing “57 years of funk and soul” to Spokane.

Known as the Motowns for a brief stint, Tower of Power originated in Oakland, California, in 1968. For decades, the group has been known for their brass section and mixture of R&B, jazz, funk and soul.

The band experienced their most commercial success in the early ‘70s with its 1973 self-titled record and singles like “So Very Hard to Go,” “You’re Still a Young Man” and “What is Hip?”

Many variations and members of the group have come and gone over the decades, but they continue to play, tour, and release music.

Tower of Power will play 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Tickets starting at $47 can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.