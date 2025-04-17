G-Eazy sells out Tuesday concert at Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Rapper G-Eazy is coming to Spokane for a sold-out show at the Knitting Factory.

Since his career began in the mid-2000s, the rapper has released seven full-length records. Multiple G-Eazy albums have charted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and have certified platinum, including the 2015 record “When It’s Dark Out.”

G-Eazy is known for songs like “Me, Myself & I,” “No Limit,” “I Mean It” and “Still Be Friends.” He has also collaborated with various artists such as Lil’ Wayne, ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, Kehlani and more.

On the Helium Tour, G-Eazy will perform at the Knitting Factory on Tuesday. The 8 p.m. concert is sold out.