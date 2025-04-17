Gardening: Master Gardener Foundation kicks off plant sale season

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Now that our gardens are sprouting, it’s time to look ahead to the annual plant sales. First up is the Spokane County Master Gardener Foundation Garden Fair on April 25-26, followed by Garden Expo on May 10 and the Friends of Manito Plant Sale on June 7.

The Spokane County Master Gardener Foundation Garden Fair is at the WSU Spokane County Extension Office, 222 N. Havana St.

The sale is noon to 6 p.m. April 25 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 26. The sale has proved to be so popular that shopping is by appointment to allow room for people to shop without pressing crowds. People can register for a time starting on Tuesday at the foundation’s website: spokane.mastergardenerfoundation.org.

New this year, will be an express check out line for those who are buying just a few plants. If you are looking to save a little money, you can sign up for a $25 Friends of the SCMG Foundation membership at the sale to save 10% on your purchases. The membership also brings discounts to many local gardening businesses.

This year’s sale will be offering vegetable starts of all kinds, herbs, houseplants, annuals, perennials, ornamental grasses, berries, native plants, landscaping plants donated from various gardens around town and plenty of plants that draw in pollinators and beneficial insects. There will also be a corner with garden art and donated materials for creating your own pieces of art. The Plant Clinic will also be open.

The foundation’s Lynn Pachelli said the demand for native plants and plants for pollinators and beneficial insects is high as people move to more sustainable gardening practices. Pachelli said with the huge increase in demand the foundation has dramatically increased the offerings of both categories at the sale.

Also new this year, attendees can bring their empty plastic pots to donate to the foundation’s growing projects. Pots need to be one gallon or larger and plain without any logos on them. The master gardeners will use them to grow more plants for next year’s sale at their greenhouse.

Attendees are asked to bring a cart for hauling plants as a limited number will be available. Service animals are welcome but no pets please. Don’t forget your 2025 foundation membership card for your discount or you can join at the sale. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

The funds raised at the sale support a wide variety of master gardener programs across the county including information booths at community events and plant clinics at the Extension office, Cheney and the Shadle Library. The master gardeners also work with the Spokane School District to offer after school programing at various locations so kids can learn about the importance of plants.