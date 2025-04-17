Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Washington State’s Isaac Jones named to All-G League teams

Drew Timme’s production in the G League didn’t go unnoticed by the Brooklyn Nets’ front office, or by those who voted the former Gonzaga star as one of five members of the the 2024-25 All-NBA G League second team.

The postseason teams, announced Thursday, also included former Washington State standout Isaac Jones, who was named to the third team after a successful rookie season with the Sacramento Kings and G League Stockton Kings.

Malachi Flynn, the former WSU and San Diego State guard who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft, earned a first-team nod after his first season with the G League Austin Spurs.

Before signing a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Timme was averaging a double-double of 23.9 points and 10.2 rebounds for the G League Long Island Nets, who acquired him from the Stockton Kings through a midseason trade.

Less than a week before making his NBA debut with Brooklyn, Timme erupted for a season-high 50 points during a G League game against Motor City Cruise. He also had a 40-point game on March 11 against the Westchester Knicks and pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds against the Wisconsin Herd, the team Timme spent most of his rookie year playing for prior to a season-ending injury.

Timme had a smooth transition to the NBA, appearing in nine regular-season games for the Nets while averaging 12.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 2.2 apg. He had three double-doubles for Brooklyn and scored his season high of 19 points against Washington on March 29.

Jones, who spent his last two collegiate seasons at Idaho and WSU, signed a two-way contract with Sacramento after going undrafted in 2024. The forward spent 16 games with the Stockton Kings and made 40 with the NBA team in Sacramento.

Jones averaged 21.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 1.1 bpg for the G League team and manufactured a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double for Stockton in a 118-110 win over the Osceola Magic to capture the NBA G League affiliate championship.

In his 40 NBA games, Jones averaged 3.4 ppg and 1.4 rpg, scoring his season-high of 12 points in two games. The Spanaway, Washington, native played two minutes and scored two points near the end of Sacramento’s 120-106 play-in loss to Dallas on Wednesday.