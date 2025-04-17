Maryland senator meets with wrongly deported man in El Salvador

By Robert Jimison New York Times

TECOLUCA, El Salvador – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on Thursday night that he had met in San Salvador with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man whose unlawful deportation to El Salvador last month has become a flashpoint in the debate over U.S. immigration policy.

Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shared a photo of the two men speaking Thursday afternoon, hours after the senator had been denied entry to the prison where Abrego Garcia was being held.

The unexpected meeting took place at a hotel in San Salvador, according to photos shared by the senator’s office late Thursday. In the images, Abrego Garcia was dressed in plainclothes and sat for a conversation with Van Hollen.

“Our purpose today was very straightforward,” Van Hollen said in an interview Thursday, before the meeting with Abrego Garcia. “It was simply to be able to go see if Kilmar Abrego Garcia is doing OK. I mean, nobody has heard anything about his condition since he was illegally abducted from the United States. He is totally beyond reach.”

Van Hollen had initially been stopped by the Salvadoran military officials when he tried to visit Abrego Garcia and described the encounter as a blockade intended to thwart his visit to the prison. Human rights advocates have documented overcrowding in El Salvador’s prisons and reports of torture.

“This was a very sort of simple humanitarian request,” Van Hollen said soon after the stop. “They said they were ordered not to allow us to proceed any further.”

Van Hollen’s visit underscores a broader Democratic effort to spotlight the case of Abrego Garcia, placing his detention at the center of their efforts to challenge the Trump administration’s approach.

“This is an example of the much bigger challenge, no doubt about it,” Van Hollen said of the case of Abrego Garcia, who had been living in Maryland under a federal judge’s order that granted him protections from deportation. “Because my view is when you start picking on the most vulnerable people, and you push and push and push, and you get away with it, then you take the next bite.”

In exchange for holding deported immigrants, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has said he is being paid $6 million by the U.S. government.

Bukele acknowledged Van Hollen’s visit with Abrego Garcia late Thursday, stating in a post on social media, “Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody.”

At the White House on Thursday afternoon, when asked by a reporter whether he would move to return Abrego Garcia to the United States, Trump said, “Well, I’m not involved.”

“You’ll have to speak to the lawyers, the DOJ,” he said, referring to the Justice Department.

Beyond seeking assurances of Abrego Garcia’s safety, Van Hollen’s trip has brought additional attention to the case. Abrego Garcia’s deportation and imprisonment has become the most prominent example both advocates and critics of the Trump administration’s stance on immigration.

For many Democrats, Van Hollen’s stand represented a defense of human rights and legal access. For conservatives, it was a misguided gesture of sympathy for a man who, as the White House has repeatedly noted, had entered the U.S. illegally.

“It’s appalling and sad that Sen. Van Hollen and the Democrats applauding his trip to El Salvador today are incapable of having any shred of common sense or empathy for their own constituents,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

She was joined in the briefing room by Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, a Maryland resident who was brutally murdered in 2023 by an immigrant from El Salvador. The administration has pointed to Morin’s death as an example to justify its stance on immigration, although statistics show immigrants are less likely than U.S.-born citizens to commit crimes.

Van Hollen acknowledged Morin’s tragic death and reaffirmed his commitment to combating gang violence, which he said was a rare point of agreement with Salvadoran officials during his meetings this week. But he rejected the equivalence implied by Trump officials.

“My argument here all along in this is that he just requires due process,” Van Hollen said of Abrego Garcia. “My argument is not that I claim to know all the facts here. My whole argument is we have a court where the whole purpose of having a hearing was for people to present their evidence.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.