Milestones in The Spokesman-Review’s more than 140 years in existence

1881: Spokane Daily Chronicle publishes first weekly edition.

1883: Spokane Falls Review publishes first weekly edition.

1884: The Review converts to a daily paper called Spokane Falls Evening Review.

1885: Converts to a morning paper called The Morning Review.

1886: Spokane Daily Chronicle transitions to an evening daily paper.

1888: Portland’s Oregonian purchases major share of The Morning Review.

1889: Washington is proclaimed a state.

1890: The Spokesman, a rival morning paper, begins publication. Construction of the Review Building begins.

1891: Yale graduate William H. Cowles arrives in Spokane at 24 years old, quickly becomes publisher of The Spokesman.

1892: Both The Spokesman and The Morning Review become seven-day papers by launching Monday publication on same day.

1893: The Spokesman ceases publication when the two newspapers merge under the name The Spokane Review. W.H. Cowles paid The Review’s owners $24,000 and assumed one-fourth of Review building mortgage.

1894: Economic depression dubbed Panic of ’93 leads partners to sell interests to Cowles, he renames paper The Spokesman-Review.

1897: Cowles buys Spokane Daily Chronicle.

1911: Inland Empire Paper Company is founded by W.A. Brazeau, an associate of a Wisconsin-based paper company. Cowles becomes investing partner during Great Depression.

1915: Cowles Publishing Company acquires Northwest Farm Trio, Inc., later known as Western Farmer Stockman, the company’s first subsidiary. Cowles assumes publishing of Washington, Oregon and Idaho farming magazines.

1925: Louis A. Wasmer moves Seattle-based AM radio station KHQ to Spokane, relaunches it as 1,000-watt station. Station becomes a pioneering affiliate of the National Broadcasting Company within two years.

1928: The Chronicle Building is built, abutting the Review Building.

1939: Scripps League’s Spokane Press closes, making Cowles Company the sole publishing operation in Spokane.

1946: Cowles company acquires KHQ. W.H. Cowles dies, and William Cowles, Jr. assumes role of publisher.

1948: President Harry S. Truman says The Spokesman-Review is one of the worst papers in the country in stop in Spokane on a national tour decrying a conservative Congress and the media he believed put them in power.

1950: The Utah Farmer is added to Western Farmer Stockman publications.

1952: Cowles launch KHQ-TV, first commercial television station in Spokane.

1955: KHQ airs region’s first full-color programming.

1960: Spokesman-Review columnist Dorothy Powers becomes the first woman to win the Ernie Pyle Memorial Award, one of the top honors in column-writing.

1963: Cowles acquires Montana Farmer-Stockman, Inc., lumps it with subsidiary’s other farming publications.

1970: W.H. Cowles Jr. dies, and William Cowles, III, assumes role of publisher.

1974: The World Fair, Expo ’74, draws millions of visitors to Spokane.

1975: Review Building is added to the National Register of Historic Places.

1977: First Bloomsday is held in Spokane.

1983: A third building facing Riverside Avenue is added to the Review-Chronicle complex, completing what is known today as the Review Tower. Editorial departments of the Chronicle and The Spokesman-Review are merged.

1984: Cowles acquires Arizona Farmer-Ranchman magazine.

1992: Spokane Daily Chronicle runs its last edition. W.H. Cowles III dies suddenly, and son William “Stacey” Cowles assumes role of publisher.

1993: The Spokesman-Review named finalist for Pulitzer award for coverage of Ruby Ridge standoff a year earlier.

1994: The Coeur d’Alene bureau of The Spokesman-Review opens.

1996: The Spokane Valley bureau of The Spokesman-Review is bombed by white supremacists in connection to a bank robbery. The paper’s first digital format, Virtually Northwest, launches.

1999: Named one of the top 25 newspapers in the country by the Columbia Journalism Review.

2001: Twenty-five newsroom employees are laid off due to declining revenue and circulation; more layoffs come in 2004 and 2007.

2008: One-fourth of newsroom staff is laid off amidst recession.

2016: Rob Curley is hired as editor of The Spokesman-Review.

2017: The last Coeur d’Alene bureau employees transfer to the main downtown Spokane office.

2021: The Spokane Daily Chronicle returns as an e-edition newsletter.

2022: Comma Community Journalism Lab is founded.

2025: Stacey Cowles and Rob Curley announce intentions to transfer paper to ownership of Comma Community Journalism Lab.