Prep roundup: Lorraina Palmer hits 8th inning walk-off for Central Valley softball; Tyler Yarger knocks in go-ahead run for Shadle Park baseball

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Shadle Park 4, Ridgeline 3 (9): Tyler Yarger knocked in the go-ahead run with a single in the ninth inning and the visiting Highlanders (7-5, 5-5) held off the Falcons (4-8, 4-6). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with three hits and three stolen bases.

Mead 5, Cheney 4: Ethan Patsfield went 2 for 2 with an RBI and stolen base and the Panthers (1-11, 1-9) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (5-7, 3-7). Jace Vega tripled and stole a base for Cheney.

Ferris 4, Lewis and Clark 3: Harper Dissmore went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and the visiting Saxons (2-10, 2-8) defeated the Tigers (4-9, 3-7) at Hart Field. Hunter Fawcett had an RBI and was the winning pitcher for Ferris.

Central Valley 15, Gonzaga Prep 8: Eddie Dahle hit a three-run home run and the visiting Bears (9-3, 8-2) defeated the Bullpups (10-3, 9-2). Anthony Karis homered for GP.

Mt. Spokane 16, University 1 (5): Braeden Parker went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and the Wildcats (9-3, 7-3) defeated the visiting Titans (8-3, 8-2). Mt. Spokane scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 18, Ferris 17 (8): Lorraina Palmer hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning and the Bears (5-7, 3-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-8, 2-7), completing a game that was suspended on March 20 due to rain. Ella Bendele hit two home runs, including an inside-the-park homer, for CV. Cadence Hyndman and Jaydn Hatchitt homered for Ferris.

Ferris 16, Central Valley 6 (5): Tori Norling homered twice and drove in five and the Saxons (5-8, 4-7) beat the visiting Bears (5-8, 5-6). Bendele had a home run, double and four RBIs for CV.

Shadle Park 16, Ridgeline 3 (5): Madi Keon had three hits, with a triple, and three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (5-7, 4-7) beat the Falcons (7-5, 7-4). Quincy Coder had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mead 13, Cheney 1 (5): Jill Buchmann tripled twice and had four RBIs and the visiting Panthers (13-1, 11-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-9, 3-8). Millie Bieto had two hits for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 20, Lewis and Clark 2 (5): Addie Jay had three hits, with two doubles, and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (12-0, 11-0) beat the Tigers (3-8, 3-8) at Hart Field. Emmie Bond, Cadence Buscher and Kaden Bradeen homered for Mt. Spokane.

University 21, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Ashlyn Carver doubled twice and had four RBIs and the visiting Titans (9-4, 8-3) beat the Bullpups (0-14, 0-12). Reese Jones-Ross hit a home run for G-Prep.

Girls tennis

Cheney 6, North Central 1: At NC. Cheney’s Victoria Baycroft swept Ava Dalton in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Abby Liezen/Emma Pell of North Central defeated Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers 6-1, 7-5 .

