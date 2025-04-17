Three killed in Major League Fishing tournament boat crash

By Cindy Boren Washington Post

Three men were killed and several others were injured when two boats collided during a fishing tournament Wednesday on a lake about an hour north of Birmingham, Alabama.

The accident on the second day of Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Invitational occurred at around 7 a.m. on Lewis Smith Lake. A Center Console boat carrying Joey M. Broom, 58, of Altoona, Alabama; John K. Clark, 44, of Cullman, Alabama; and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi, collided with a Nitro Bass Boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed in an email to The Washington Post.

The lake, the deepest in the state, is a reservoir that covers more than 21,000 acres in three counties and features a number of inlets and long fingers.

Clark and Little were thrown overboard from the Center Console boat and drowned, with their bodies found near the Miller Bottoms area, Cullman County’s Emergency Management Agency told AL. com. Broom, who was hit by the Nitro Bass Boat, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WHNT.com. The number and severity of injuries to others was not immediately available, and an ALEA spokesman told The Post that troopers with the Marine Patrol Division “are still actively investigating this incident.”

Major League Fishing canceled the remainder of the competition, which had been scheduled to end Thursday. Anglers had been competing for a top prize of up to $115,000. MLF confirmed the identity of one of those injured, a competing angler named Flint Davis of Leesburg, Georgia.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive vice president and general manager, said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”