Eyeing an early Easter egg hunt? Here are some of Saturday’s events in Spokane

From staff reports

Saturday offers plenty of early opportunities for children to hunt for Easter eggs.

Here’s a short list of submitted events, including times and locations:

Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt (Spokane)

Saturday 10 a.m. at the Clock Tower Meadow (West) for children ages 0-2; 10:25 a.m. at the Clock Tower Meadow (East) for ages 3-5; and 10:35 a.m. at the Lilac Bowl for children older than 6. Event is free.

Sensory Supportive Easter Egg Hunt (Spokane)

Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Providence Playscape in Riverfront Park. This inclusive event caters to youths with special needs, featuring stuffed eggs, staggered start times and smaller crowds. Free. Registration required at theisaacfoundation.configio.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza (Spokane)

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $1 games, local vendors, Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Corner of Crestline Street and Mission Avenue.

Guardians of the Children Inland Northwest Chapter Easter Egg Hunt (Spokane)

Saturday 1 p.m. Free at Train Park, 5108 N. Market St.

Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt (Hayden)

Features flower displays, garden art, photos with the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunt.

Eight Easter egg hunt times, all held every 45 minutes starting Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a time limit; a maximum of 10 eggs is allowed per child. At the end of the egg hunt, kids will be able to turn in their eggs and receive a bag of treats. They will allow 100 kids at a time per egg hunt.

Held at New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden.

Easter Egg Extravaganza (Post Falls)

Egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Multiple age-specific egg hunts filled with surprises and fun prizes.

Saturday 1-1:10 p.m. toddlers; 1:15-1:25 p.m. ages 3-4; 1:30-1:40 p.m. ages 5-7; 1:45-1:55 p.m. ages 8-11; 2-2:10 p.m. special and mobility needs.

Q’emiln Park, 12201 W. Parkway Drive, Post Falls.

64th Annual Egg Hunt (Pullman)

Saturday 10 a.m. ages 0-4; 10:10 a.m. ages 5-9.

Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman.

Moscow Central Lions Club Egg Hunt (Moscow)

Saturday 10 a.m. for ages 12 and under.

East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow, Idaho.