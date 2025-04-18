The Lyrid meteor shower will soon peak. Here’s when and how to see it.

By Ian Livingston Washington Post

The Lyrid meteor shower – the second meteor shower on the calendar this year – runs through April 26, peaking on the night of April 21 to 22.

An average of 15 or 20 Lyrid meteors per hour may be seen at the peak of the show, which is best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. In exceptional years, as many as 100 Lyrids per hour have been observed.

Because of the timing of a waning crescent moonrise during the predawn April 22, it will probably be easiest to view the meteors during the late evening through early overnight. This is somewhat counter to the typical best views being in the hours before sunrise.

Derived from comets, meteor showers acquire their name from a nearby constellation they seem to emanate from. In this case, it is Lyra, the harp. The Lyrids appear to be cast out of the brightest star of the group, called Vega.

Also in the northeast evening sky, the Hercules constellation is additionally near the radiant, or apparent point of origin for the meteors. However, sky watchers will want to look at a point somewhat offset from the radiant to catch the brightest and longest trails.

“The Lyrids are a medium strength shower that usually produces good rates for three nights centered on the maximum,” according to the International Meteor Organization.

Meteor showers – and the occasional greater outburst of a storm – occur thanks to comets orbiting the sun and leaving a trail of cosmic particles in their wake. The Lyrid meteors occur because of Comet Thatcher, named for the man who discovered it in April 1861.

Chinese skywatchers first recorded the event during the 7th century B.C.

On our planet’s own orbit, we pass through a number of these comet tail clouds every year. When bits of the comet debris within the cloud hit our atmosphere, they burn up and take on the ephemeral appearance of a shooting star.

Because the Lyrid meteor stream is rather narrow, the entire event lasts only days, compared with weeks in longer showers later in the year. It is the second of a handful of showers during the year, although not all are visible from both hemispheres. The Eta Aquariids arrive shortly after the Lyrids, peaking in early May, but are best viewed from the southern tropics.

The most well-known meteor showers occur in summer and fall.

Given the time of year, a battle with clouds may be more common than during the warmest months, but springtime skies tend to also have less haze, which can hamper proper viewing by diffusing light.

NASA provides a simple tip for properly taking in the show: “Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.”

No equipment is needed, other than your eyes.

Just ensure your comfort (and perhaps bring some snacks) for a long watch, hit the darkest location you can, and allow a half-hour for your eyes to become properly attuned to the lack of light. If you are viewing in the predawn when the moon is rising, try to view from a moon shadow by blocking its light with tall trees or other similar objects to increase visibility.