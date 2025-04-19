Eli Hutchinson scores twice, Carolina Ascent routs Spokane Zephyr 3-0

From staff reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina forward Eli Hutchinson scored twice, and the first-place Ascent outpaced the Spokane Zephyr 3-0 in a USL Super League match at American Legion Memorial stadium on Saturday.

Carolina (12-5-7), which boasts a league-leading 38 goals, heavily pressured the Zephyr’s defense, putting up 23 total shots to Spokane’s five.

Spokane, which has allowed a 0.63-goal average its past nine matches, surrendered a first-half goal before conceding two more in the second period.

In the 17th minute, Hutchinson received a pass from Taylor Porter a couple of feet inside the penalty area and rifled a shot into the center of the frame to help Carolina pull ahead 1-0.

The Zephyr (8-8-7) registered 22 clearances in the first 45 minutes to keep themselves within striking distance.

In the second half, however, the Ascent overwhelmed Spokane’s back line as they manufactured 12 more shots and converted two of them in the 69th and 83rd minutes.

In the 69th, Hutchinson rebounded a shot and blasted it past Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey to notch her brace.

In the 83rd, Carolina’s Mia Corbin scored her 10th goal of the season, making her one of two league leaders in goals scored to put the game away.

The Zephyr, who had scored an average of 1.75 goals in their past nine games entering the match, were held to just one shot on target.

Spokane returns home to face third-place Tampa Bay (9-5-9) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 2 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Peacock.