Hillarie Hagen: Congress-proposed Medicaid cuts risk health care access for Idahoans

Hillarie Hagen

By Hillarie Hagen

Idaho Medicaid allows people with disabilities to live their most independent lives, makes preventive care accessible, helps ensure safe deliveries of healthy babies, assists seniors when they are most vulnerable and saves families with medical emergencies from financial ruin. That’s why it’s alarming that Congress is considering $880 billion in Medicaid cuts. This staggering figure puts healthcare at risk for more than 340,000 Idahoans; half of whom are children. By cutting $364 million from Idaho’s health care system, it would force Idaho into an impossible bind: slash critical health services or raise taxes.

Sen. Crapo’s recent statements opposing health care cuts are heartening. It’s imperative that our entire Congressional delegation take a thoughtful, bipartisan approach to keep Medicaid whole.

Proponents justify these cuts with claims about reducing “fraud, waste, and abuse.” But let’s be clear:

• Fraud is rare and usually involves deliberate billing schemes by corporations, not patients gaming the system.

• Waste often means system inefficiencies, such as avoidable emergency room visits or lack of care coordination, that are best solved through smarter care models, not blanket cuts.

• Abuse can refer to overbilling, administrative errors and regulatory gray areas – which call for oversight, not slashed funding.

These terms are often used to create political cover for cuts that hurt people. In truth, 95% of Medicaid dollars go directly to pay for healthcare rather than administration. This is a much higher rate than any private insurance company can claim. With as lean and efficient as Medicaid is, there is not $880 billion worth of fraud to eliminate – only critical services that keep our health system functioning.

Rural Idaho would be disproportionately impacted. One in five rural residents depends on Medicaid. When funding drops, clinics close, providers leave and healthcare access disappears. This makes our existing health workforce shortage, already severe in 43 of 44 counties, much worse.

Proposed nationwide “work requirements” are also harmful. Most working-age Medicaid enrollees already work or can’t due to illness or caregiving responsibilities. Previous experiments with work requirements led to thousands of people losing coverage, not because they were ineligible, but because of bureaucratic red tape. These policies are costly to administer and serve only to push people off care, doing nothing to assist with employment.

Furthermore, cuts to Medicaid don’t save money; they just shift costs in harmful, expensive ways. When people lose coverage, they are forced to roll the dice: sometimes delaying care until it’s less effective, costlier or too late. They may end up with emergency room bills they can’t afford. When hospitals absorb the costs of uncompensated care, everyone pays higher insurance premiums and healthcare costs while health outcomes worsen.

Instead of rushing to slash the backbone of our healthcare safety net, let’s press pause and assess the consequences for Idaho. Congress should focus on smart, targeted reforms: Strengthen fraud prevention by investigating the companies that are bad actors. Lower prescription drug prices. Expand provider access in rural areas. These real solutions don’t jeopardize people’s lives or Idaho’s economy.

We urge our Congressional delegation to stop the gutting of healthcare benefits for our neighbors, veterans, cancer survivors, seniors in nursing homes and people living with disabilities. Congress is on recess and back in Idaho this week and next – we call on Idahoans to reach out to Sen. Crapo, Sen. Risch, Rep. Simpson and Rep. Fulcher and ask them to protect Medicaid for future generations.

Hillarie Hagen, of Boise, is a senior policy associate at Idaho Voices for Children and has eight years of experience in health care policy and advocacy. An Idaho native, she graduated from Boise State University.