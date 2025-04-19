Prep roundup: Lacy Lathrop knocks in 12 in Deer Park softball sweep; Kyle Rayment helps Mt. Spokane baseball top Walla Walla

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 9, Walla Walla 1: Kyle Rayment threw four shutout innings with eight strikeouts and the visiting Wildcats (11-3) beat the Blue Devils (5-9) in a nonleague game. Reece Chimienti went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 6, Shadle Park 5: Kamden Lamphere went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, and the visiting Bears (10-3, 9-2) beat the Highlanders (7-6, 5-6). Drew Sanchez went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Shadle Park.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 17-4, Rogers 3-5 (DH): Pedar Tobeck’s RBI single in the fifth inning was the eventual winning run and the visiting Pirates (3-12, 3-10) beat the Stags (8-5, 7-4) to split doubleheader. Ezekiel Callaham went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and the Stags won the opener in five innings.

Pullman 6-10, North Central 0-7 (DH): Kian Carruthers went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and picked up the win in relief and the Wolfpack (8-6, 6-6) scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and split a doubleheader with the visiting Greyhounds (8-4, 8-2). Joey Hecker struck out six in a complete-game one-hit shutout and the visiting Greyhounds blanked the Wolfpack in the opener.

Clarkston 10-13, East Valley 0-3 (DH): Caddis Sevey went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Bantams (6-6, 6-6) swept the visiting Knights (0-14, 0-12). Hayden Line struck out 13 over a five-inning two-hit shutout for Clarkston in the opener.

Softball

GSL 2A

Deer Park 18-26, Rogers 3-6 (DH): Kapri Bailey hit two home runs and drove in seven, Lucy Lathrop added another five RBIs and the Stags (13-0, 11-0) swept the visiting Pirates (1-12, 1-10) in two run-rule games. Lucy Lathrop hit two home runs and knocked in seven for DP and Aubrey Brown hit a home run for Rogers in the opener.

Pullman 28-23, North Central 4-1 (DH): Cori Stewart went 3 for 3 with four runs, a double and a stolen base and the visiting Greyhounds (6-6, 6-4) swept the Wolfpack (0-10, 0-10) in two run-rule games. Taylor Cromie drove in five for Pullman in the opener.

East Valley 12-7, Clarkston 2-12 (DH): Joslyn McCormick Marks went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Bantams (8-5, 7-4) split with the visiting Knights (8-4, 8-2) in two run-rule games. Shelby Swanson drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in the opener for East Valley.

Boys soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Ridgeline won in a PK shootout 3-1 and the Falcons (7-4, 5-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-5-2, 3-2).